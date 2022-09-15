"Still life in the old GOAT" - Gary Lineker wowed by Lionel Messi's assist for PSG superstar in 3-1 win against Maccabi Haifa

Former England international Gary Lineker has once again heaped praise on Lionel Messi after his assist for Kylian Mbappe's goal for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, September 14.

The pundit highlighted that the Argentine has the most assists in 2022 in Europe's top five leagues and claimed there was 'still life' left in the 'old' GOAT.

Messi had a sub-par debut season for PSG by his standards and was highly criticized for it. He managed just six goals in the Ligue1 last season but has started off well this time around.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker . Another goal for @KMbappe . Another goal created by Messi, who’s had more assists in 2022 than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Still life in the old Another goal for @KMbappe. Another goal created by Messi, who’s had more assists in 2022 than any player in Europe’s top 5 leagues. Still life in the old 🐐.

Lineker has always backed Messi to come good, and the Argentine has not disappointed him or his fans. The former Barcelona star has already scored three goals in Ligue1, while also assisting seven times in as many games.

In the Champions League, the forward has a goal and an assist in the two matches so far – helping the French side win both games.

Gary Lineker on Lionel Messi being compared with Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo

Gary Lineker has been one of the pundits to back Lionel Messi in the greatest of all-time debate.

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker Messi scores for the 18th consecutive season in the Champions League. Yes, eighteenth. 🤯 Messi scores for the 18th consecutive season in the Champions League. Yes, eighteenth. 🤯

He spoke about the Argentine last year as well and was quoted by Mirror saying:

"They are two Argentines, it is true, but the reason [I love them] is easy: I love football and what they gave to the game, nobody has given it to them. Without comparing them, both did things that the rest of us mortals cannot even imagine. They gave us happiness.

"There were other greats, like the two Ronaldo's, for example, but I consider them more as tremendous scorers. Diego and Leo [Lionel Messi] did, and do, in each game, two or three things that neither I nor almost anyone did in an entire career. They play another sport."

He added:

"I did meet Diego many times. He had an overwhelming personality; Leo is more shy. But, on the field, I never saw two such great stars. Sometimes people fall for me when I say that [Lionel] Messi is more than Cristiano.

"I also love Ronaldo. I respect him very much, he is a giant too, but my honest football opinion is that there is no comparison as to who is the best. Because of the things that Leo does. That said, it even hurts me to compare them, because they are both gigantic."

Cristiano Ronaldo has not been a regular for Manchester United this season and was keen on leaving the club in the summer.

