“Still one of the best in the world” - Szczesny says he’d be ‘delighted’ if Manchester United superstar joins Juventus 

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has commented on speculation linking Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba with a move to Turin.

Manchester United confirmed on Wednesday, June 1, that Paul Pogba will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of this month.

According to Daily Mail, Juve have offered Pogba a £135,000 a-week three-year deal.

Szczesny was asked by The Sun about the United midfielder potentially returning to the Old Lady.

He said:

“I’d be delighted to see that happen. He did brilliantly in his previous time at Juventus so he would be a great addition to the squad. He is a player with good calibre and experience and he has good memories from Turin.”

Story continues below ad

The Polish goalkeeper was then asked if Pogba is still a top player:

“Oh yeah. Absolutely. Maybe over the last couple of years the consistency of his game and the injuries didn’t help at United. But when he is fit, he is still one of the best in the world.”

Pogba has had a difficult spell at Manchester United, having rejoined the thirteen-time Premier League winners from Juve in 2016.

The Frenchman has been criticized throughout his time at Old Trafford for his lack of desire and constant injury issues.

He will leave the club, having made 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 assists whilst having won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Can Paul Pogba restore his form at Juventus?

The French midfielder was a huge hit in Turin

Story continues below ad

It's fair to say Paul Pogba is a polarizing figure, certainly within the Manchester United camp.

The Red Devils fans have had a topsy-turvy relationship with the midfielder, with many not holding the 29-year-old in high esteem.

But at Juventus, between 2012-2016, he became a fan favorite.

He flourished in a midfield three alongside the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Claudio Marchisio and Arturo Vidal.

The Frenchman made 178 appearances for the Old Lady, scoring 34 goals and contributing 40 assists.

🃏 @DybaliX_ Pogba at Juventus : World Class Pogba at Juventus : World Class ⭐️ https://t.co/WF1rXTzLDx

Story continues below ad

He wowed fans with his creativity, presence in midfield and his eye for goal, winning the Serie A title four times and becoming one of Europe's top talents.

It was his eye-catching performances for Juve which saw Manchester United re-sign him for a then-world record fee of £89 million.

Pogba's best years so far have come in Turi, where he truly took the footballing world by storm.

Juve fans will be hoping he can replicate his previous stint at the club rather than continue what has been a largely underwhelming period at United.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far