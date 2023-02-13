"Still time for that mathematics major" - Manchester City star gets branded 'useless' for his disastrous cameo in 3-1 Aston Villa win

Manchester City fans slammed Manuel Akanji despite the Cityzens earning a convincing 3-1 home win against Aston Villa at the Etihad on February 12. The defending champions reduced the gap on Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title to three points, having played one more game.

The opening goal at the Etihad came from an unlikely source as Spanish midfielder Rodri broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of the match. Captain Ilkay Gundogan scored the second in the 39th minute.

Algerian maestro Riyad Mahrez added to his team's advantage right on the stroke of half-time. The former Leicester City ace converted from the penalty spot.

While Ollie Watkins managed to put one back for Villa in the 61st minute, it turned out to be a consolation for the visitors.

Mahrez had the chance to add to his team's tally late in the match but he, surprisingly, skied the ball from an unmissable range.

Akanji, however, took the wrath of the fans after he came on as a 46th-minute substitute for Ruben Dias. Fans were not at all impressed and even claimed that his presence is hindering the team's Premier League title chances.

Here are some of the reactions as Manchester City fans are displeased with Akanji:

🕊️ @ml27___ akanji there is still time for that mathematics major akanji there is still time for that mathematics major

kwandi? @kwandsssss AKANJI WHAT CAN YOU DO CORRECTLY AKANJI WHAT CAN YOU DO CORRECTLY

TS🍇🇧🇷 @TrujistaSancho All this game has shown me is that if Akanji isn’t in this team, anything is possible, league isn’t over yet All this game has shown me is that if Akanji isn’t in this team, anything is possible, league isn’t over yet

- @Raheem7ii Imagine Akanji making that Dias tackle Imagine Akanji making that Dias tackle

21 🪄 @karimmcfc Akanji again… he’s so useless at winning aerials am tired man Akanji again… he’s so useless at winning aerials am tired man

Manchester City are set to take on Arsenal next

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal with the win over Villa. Mikel Arteta's team have 51 points from 21 games while Pep Guardiola's side have amassed 48 points so far from 22 games.

The two top-of-the-table teams will engage in an enthralling clash at the Emirates next on February 15. The match is set to have a massive impact in terms of the Premier League's fate this term.

A convincing win against Aston Villa should give the Sky Blues some much-needed momentum ahead of their showdown against the Gunners.

Statistically, Guardiola's side have the advantage in the goalscoring department. They have scored 56 goals in the league this season, compared to Arsenal's tally of 46.

The Gunners, however, have conceded four goals less than the defending champions.

Both teams are very well-coached and are unique in terms of how they approach a match. Fans can expect a barn-burner when the kick-off whistle blows at the Emirates on February 15.

