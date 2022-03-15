"Still some twists and turns to go" - David James names his Premier League title favorites between Liverpool and Manchester City

Former England goalkeeper David James still believes Manchester City will pip Liverpool to the Premier League title. This comes after City's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace, which has given the Reds some more belief in the title-race.

James has stated that the Premier League title race still has a lot to offer going towards the business end of the season.

However, the 51-year-old player-turned-pundit believes Pep Guardiola's side have the edge as they continue to tick off the remaining games. The former goalkeeper said:

"They are dropping points like against Crystal Palace and they haven't scored against Palace, that will be a frustration. But I think with the point that they got, that's one more game.

"Liverpool still need to win all their games in one sense. I feel that Liverpool could be dropping points before the end of the season. I still feel that Manchester City could drop points before the end of the season.

"They can't both win all their games, of course, because they play each other. But there's still some twists and turns to go in this but City are still in the driving seat."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "City are still in the driving seat."



David James is asked whether Liverpool closing the gap may have impacted the Man City team 🗣 "City are still in the driving seat."David James is asked whether Liverpool closing the gap may have impacted the Man City team https://t.co/ZLNgCTPMxw

Manchester City failed to break the Crystal Palace defense as they could only secure a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

After dropping two points on Monday, City are only four points clear of second-placed Liverpool. It is worth mentioning that the Reds do have a game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday to face an in-form Arsenal side who are chasing a top-four finish. A win against the Gunners would see them just a point behind the Cityzens.

Liverpool and Manchester City face each other in the Premier League next month

Liverpool and Manchester City are scheduled to face each other in the Premier League on April 10 at the Etihad Stadium. The last game between the two teams in the league ended in a 2-2 draw.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Manchester City vs Liverpool.



April 10th 2022.



Put it into your diaries. It will define this season. Manchester City vs Liverpool.April 10th 2022.Put it into your diaries. It will define this season.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side do have a much harder sequence of games coming up.

The Reds still have to face Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and both Manchester clubs in their remaining ten matches. They also have a Merseyside derby coming up against Everton on April 23.

Manchester City, meanwhile, do not face any other top-six side apart from the Reds at their home stadium.

It is also worth mentioning that both sides have made it through to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup. This will add more games going further into the season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar