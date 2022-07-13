"Still working on some stuff" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hints Julian Ward's transfer activity might not be over for the summer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted at more summer transfers after revealing that sporting director Julian Ward is "still working" on something.

The Reds began their pre-season campaign last evening against Manchester United in Bangkok, Thailand, which ended in a 4-0 loss for them.

It featured two of their three new signings - Darwin Nunez, who signed from Benfica, and Fabio Carvalho, who joined from Fulham.

Calvin Ramsay was also roped in from Aberdeen but played no part on Tuesday.

Liverpool, who are stacked with quality in every department, were only expected to make a few reinforcements in midfield with Nicolo Barella and Matheus Nunes linked.

However, there are no concrete reports suggesting the Reds are willing to make a bid and it seems like their transfer activities for the summer are done.

Klopp has now hinted that there could yet be new arrivals before the summer transfer window closes.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Anfield Central), the German said that Ward is "still working on some stuff."

It could be about Diogo Jota's contract extension, or perhaps a breakthrough in Jude Bellingham's signing, which has been touted for quite some time now.

One of the hottest commodities in football right now, the England international is valued at £80 million and Liverpool may have to break the bank to get him on their books.

Liverpool's pre-season gets off to a lowly start

The Reds were hammered 4-0 by Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday in a limp display.

Klopp started a largely young and inexperienced side but didn't get results even after a spate of changes throughout the match.

The Red Devils raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening 33 minutes of the match as Jadon Sancho, Fred and Anthony Martial scored one goal apiece to put Erik ten Hag's side in the driving seat.

Although the momentum receded after the break, Liverpool were unable to pull one back, with Mohamed Salah even hitting the post from barely five yards out.

Facundo Pellistri then put the final nail in their coffin by netting United's fourth goal of the night from another wonderful counter-attack.

The Reds will definitely hope to bounce back in their next game, which is against Crystal Palace in Singapore on July 15.

