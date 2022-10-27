"Stood up to applaud that masterclass" "A steam engine ramming past anybody" - Liverpool fans hail 'immense' player for his fantastic display in 3-0 Ajax win 

Liverpool fans have lauded Andy Robertson following his performance in the Reds' 3-0 win over Ajax on 26 October.

Jurgen Klopp's side have secured qualification to the last 16 with a victory over the Eredivisie outift.

Mohamed Salah grabbed Liverpool's first goal of the night in the 42nd minute, guiding the ball over Ajax goalkeeper Remko Pasveer who had come off his line.

Darwin Nunez made up for an embarrassing miss in the first half with a powerful header in the 49th minute to double the Reds' lead.

The Uruguayan headed home following an astute corner from Robertson.

The Reds scored their third in the 51st minute, Harvey Elliot firing past Pasveer to wrap up a vital three points.

It was a satisfying performance for Klopp's men, particularly in the second half.

The win over Ajax has secured the Reds a place in the last 16. They next face group leaders Napoli on 1 November.

If they beat the Serie A side by four goals they will win Group A.

Robertson came in for praise from Liverpool supporters for a brilliant outing at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The Scottish left-back had one shot, made five key passes and had 87 touches.

He made one interception and two clearances as he helped deal with the threat of Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn.

Robertson came off in the 87th minute for Konstantinos Tskimkas but his performance was certainly not forgotten about by Reds fans.

Here are some reactions from supporters on Twitter to the Scot's display against Ajax:

Harshaaa @Karunagaraa Well-rested Robbo is a fucking steam engine ramming past anybody Well-rested Robbo is a fucking steam engine ramming past anybody

Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90 Ideally, Henderson would stop bombing on. This then allows Robbo to get forward on the outside and Darwin can play centrally. Gives us a more solid structure. Ideally, Henderson would stop bombing on. This then allows Robbo to get forward on the outside and Darwin can play centrally. Gives us a more solid structure.

° @lfcMuh Stood up to applause that robbo masterclass Stood up to applause that robbo masterclass

K. @KayethenLFC Robbo corner, Darwin goal, I feel so alive right now Robbo corner, Darwin goal, I feel so alive right now

Alfred @CallmeAlfredo

5 chances created (1 assist)

4 progressive passes

6 progressive carries

86% pass completion

5 passes into the final third Robbo was immense tonight5 chances created (1 assist)4 progressive passes6 progressive carries86% pass completion5 passes into the final third #LFC Robbo was immense tonight 5 chances created (1 assist)4 progressive passes6 progressive carries 86% pass completion5 passes into the final third #LFC https://t.co/oPjbfKUgEd

Lewis Jones @LewisJones_90 Robbo has been terrific this half. That out-to-in run he does catches teams off guard, his timing is excellent Robbo has been terrific this half. That out-to-in run he does catches teams off guard, his timing is excellent

Liverpool look to keep the winning momentum going against Leeds United on 29 October at Anfield

Robertson and co host Leeds next

Liverpool face Leeds at Anfield in the Premier League and will be expected to defeat the Peacocks.

Klopp's side were shocked by Nottingham Forest on 22 October suffering a 1-0 defeat at the City Ground.

It came after an impressive run of form for the Merseysiders, who had beaten Rangers 7-1 in the Champions League on 12 October.

Liverpool also overcame reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on 16 October to boost what was a disappointing start to the campaign.

The Reds sit eighth on 16 points with four wins, as many draws and three defeats in 11 games.

They are up against a Leeds side who are in stark need of a win following a poor run of form which has seen them fall down the league table.

Jesse Marsch's side are 18th, with just two wins in 11 and speculation has grown over the American's future at Elland Road.

Poll : 0 votes