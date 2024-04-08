“Stop your cinema and go there right now” - Serge Aurier responds to Oleksandr Zinchenko as Arsenal star claims he’d fight in Ukraine war

After Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko recently said he was ready to fight for his country Ukraine, Serge Aurier asked the 27-year-old to cut the drama and proceed. The Ukrainian has seen his country face a full-scale offense from neighbor Russia, a conflict that started in February 2022.

Several Ukrainians have lost a great deal following the Russian invasion, which has lasted over two years. One of them is Arsenal defender Zinchenko, who joined the Premier League side from Manchester City shortly after the war commenced.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was reportedly set to abandon his football career and pick up arms to defend his country in the past, only for family members to dissuade him. The left-back has, however, donated over £1 million to aid efforts in his country since the start of the war.

This past week, Zinchenko said he would not hesitate to take up arms to defend Ukraine if he were ever called up to the army. This came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reduced the military mobilization age from 27 to 25.

"I think it's a clear answer. I would go," Zinchenko said (via BBC).

In response, Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier made a post on Snapchat, urging the Arsenal man to head over to his country, saying that he does not need an invitation. He referred to Zinchenko's claims as "cinema," implying that the Ukrainian does not really mean it.

"Stop your cinema and go there right now [to Ukraine]. A real volunteer doesn't need anyone to call him up."

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest star Aurier is on the books of Galatasaray, having captained Ivory Coast to AFCON glory in January. The 31-year-old has yet to appear for the club since his switch in the winter.

Zinchenko, on the other hand, is a regular for Arsenal, where he has appeared 31 times across all competitions this season and registered one goal and two assists.

Arsenal set to offer striker target huge wages to join

Arsenal are set to tempt Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee with a mouthwatering offer to join them in the summer. The Gunners are looking to beat several teams to the signing of the former Bayern Munich frontman once the transfer window opens.

The Gunners are looking to add a prolific goalscorer to their squad ahead of the 2024-25 season, and many names have been put forward. One that is sticking is Zirkzee, who has impressed with Bologna this season with 11 goals and six assists in 32 outings..

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the Gunners are set to offer him an annual salary of €6 million, far greater than what he earns at Bologna. They would look to finalize talks over his terms before entering into talks with the Serie A side.

