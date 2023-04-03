"Stop feeling sorry for him" - Daniel Riolo rips into Christophe Galtier and says this is the worst PSG team in history 

French journalist Daniel Riolo has slammed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier, accusing him of turning the club into a mess.

Despite having one of the most star-studded squads in the world, PSG have failed to fight on all fronts this season. In February, Marseille knocked them out of the Coupe de France. A month later, Bayern Munich eliminated them from the Champions League, picking up a 3-0 aggregate win over two legs in the Round-of-16.

The Parisians currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table, but consecutive defeats against Rennes and Lyon have seen their lead reduced to six points over second-placed Lens. Following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Lyon, RMC Sport journalist Riolo ripped into Galtier, claiming that the manager must take responsibility for Les Parisiens’ sub-par return this season.

He said (via RMC Sport):

“Galtier got the wrong address, but someone gave him the correct one. People blame the players, they blame everyone. Stop feeling sorry for him, though. The club is a mess. The level of play has never been so bad in the history of the club.

“He is still responsible for what we see on the field! He has skills. He had a life before. He managed Lille, Saint-Étienne, he managed clubs. The team is a complete disaster. There's no game, nothing. At some point, he's responsible, stop feeling sorry for him.”

Galtier, who guided Lille to the Ligue 1 title in the 2020-21 season, has thus far managed PSG 41 times across competitions, winning 28 times and suffering eight defeats.

Former PSG striker backs Christophe Galtier to keep his job despite Champions League disappointment

Former PSG striker Mevlut Erding has urged his old club not to dismiss Christophe Galtier, claiming that he is one of the best French coaches in the world.

Erding, who played under Galtier for two seasons (2013-15) at St. Etienne, claimed that Galtier was honest with his players and did his best to explain his decisions. Additionally, Erding thought Galtier could do some good if Les Parisiens kept their faith in him beyond the 2022-23 season.

Speaking to Peuple-Vert after Galtier’s team’s Champions League elimination, Erding said:

“Honesty characterizes him; when I was good, he told me as much as when I was not. When you’re not playing, he explains to you, so you could say I had a friendly relationship.

“[Galtier is] a cash coach and he is one of the best French coaches. I am sad about the outcome of the Champions League game. With time he can do some good, I’m sure.”

PSG, who have been chasing the Champions League trophy for over a decade, are not a patient bunch. They dismissed Mauricio Pochettino despite the Parisians’ Ligue 1 success last year. It would not be surprising to see Galtier endure a similar fate.

