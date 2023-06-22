"Stop lying about me" - Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara Arfaoui hits back at claims that she persuaded ex-Manchester City captain to join Barcelona

Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan's wife Sara Arfaoui hit back at claims that she persuaded the German player to join Barcelona. Gundogan is set to join the Blaugrana as a free agent, bringing an end to his time at the Etihad.

A fan, however, commented on Twitter that the player's wife played a key role in the move. Arfaoui hit back at the fan, commenting under the post:

"Don't involve me in football staff.. I am not a manager and I have respect to people.. Stop lying about me. I am a wife, that's it. Keep lying and talking stuff you don't know. Unpolite."

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes | Gündogan's wife on IG replying to a person who said that she persuaded Gündo to join Barça: | Gündogan's wife on IG replying to a person who said that she persuaded Gündo to join Barça: 📲 | Gündogan's wife on IG replying to a person who said that she persuaded Gündo to join Barça: https://t.co/SBySBy1FNy

Arfaoui is a famous TV presenter and actress. Gundogan, meanwhile, is set to be a huge addition to Xavi's side. The Blaugrana were keen on bolstering their midfield after Sergio Busquets' departure.

Gundogan was spectacular during his Manchester City stint. He scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 matches for the Cityzens. The midfielder was crucial as Pep Guardiola's team won the European treble this past season.

The 32-year-old scored 11 goals, including a brace in the FA Cup final against Manchester United, and provided seven assists in 51 matches across competitions.

Barcelona have managed to get one of the best midfielders in the world on a free transfer.

Pep Guardiola claimed Barcelona are making an 'extraordinary' signing in the form of Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is certainly a massive addition to Barcelona's ranks. Pep Guardiola was keen on keeping hold of the player. That, however, won't be the case. The Spanish manager pointed out that Barca are making a great signing.

Before Gundogan's move to Barca was completed, Guardiola pointed out how both Manchester City and Barcelona were interested in Gundogan. He said regarding the transfer (via GOAL):

"I know that they are very interested and City is also very interested. We are both very interested. I hope he stays with us, but if he finally decides to come to Barça, he will make an extraordinary signing."

He added:

"I have never negotiated a contract. I know that Barça wants him and that Xavi has called him many times. We want him to continue because we believe he is a very important player for us, but if in the end, he decides to come to Barcelona, I will tell him that he will have a great time."

Barcelona already have Gavi, Pedri, and Frenkie de Jong in their midfield. Ilkay Gundogan's arrival from Manchester City will further bolster the Blaugrana's strength in the middle of the park.

Poll : 0 votes