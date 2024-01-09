“Stop messing about” - Roy Keane hits out at Manchester United star despite 2-0 win against Wigan

Roy Keane told Rasmus Hojlund to stop messing about at Manchester United and start scoring. He believes that the forward is missing too many chances and does not think the youngster is unlucky.

Speaking on ITV after Manchester United's win over Wigan in the FA Cup, Keane slammed the forwards, especially Hojlund, and claimed that they were not doing well. He added that the fans wanted to see a different side on the pitch, but the players brought their Premier League habits while facing the League One side.

He said:

“We wanted United to show a different side of their game tonight, but they’ve brought their habits from the Premier League into tonight, in terms of missing chances and not being clinical.

"I wanted to see another United tonight. With the striker, he is missing chances. We can say ‘unlucky’ all day. They’re creating chances, just put it in the back of the net, stop messing about.”

Diogo Dalot scored the opening goal of the game in the first half, while Bruno Fernandes scored a late penalty to help Manchester United seal a 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic. The Red Devils will face Newport County or Eastleigh in the fourth round later this month.

Roy Keane thinks Erik ten Hag is set to get sacked at Manchester United

Roy Keane was quizzed on ITV if he felt Manchester United were progressing under Erik ten Hag, and the former midfielder admitted that he was not impressed with the Dutchman's work so far. He added that the Red Devils were not at their best against Wigan and believed that the players were bracing themselves for the manager to get sacked soon.

He said:

“No, not really. I think that’s the problem with United, you know what you’re going to get when you turn up. The manager there mentions the ‘project’ – it probably means he’ll be gone in the next few months.

"This dreaded word ‘project’. No, I didn’t see it tonight with United and I’ve not seen it for the last few months. But, again, they’re in the next round and it’s an easy draw the next time round, but you need a better level of performance. And the chances they made tonight, you always expect more."

Reports in Sky Sports suggest Graham Potter is leading the race to become the next Manchester United manager once Sir Jim Ratcliffe has control of the club.