×
Create
Notifications

"Stop moaning and get on with it" - Thomas Tuchel slammed by pundit for comments after Chelsea draw against Brighton

Thomas Tuchel&#039;s recent comments has drawn the ire of a famous pundit
Thomas Tuchel's recent comments has drawn the ire of a famous pundit
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 30, 2021 10:06 PM IST
News

+

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has slammed Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in a recent interview.

The Blues were held to a late 1-1 draw by Brighton on Wednesday, as Danny Welbeck headed home in the 91st minute to snatch an unlikely point at Stamford Bridge.

It was their third draw in four games, leaving Chelsea eight points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.

Tuchel's side has been ravaged by injuries and positive COVID-19 cases, something he's complained about recently, saying:

"How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?
“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.
“We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries and just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

Chelsea also saw their request to postpone a league game against Wolves last week rejected by the Premier League FA.

Chelsea's Premier League title dreams are fading away 😔 https://t.co/iv1NDpt82H

The German manager was obviously not happy about it, but Agbonlahor feels he must quit making excuses as many other clubs are suffering too.

While speaking to talkSPORT, the former Aston Villa striker said:

“Where do I start with Tuchel? I looked at Chelsea’s bench – Havertz, Alonso, Sarr, Chalobah, Kante, Niguez, Ziyech, Barkley. What is he moaning about?
“He said after the game he can’t play any wing-backs. Well, play a 4-4-2 for one game – I’m sure he’ll survive.
“Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger, Alonso – most teams in the Premier League would chop your arm off fort that defence. So stop moaning and get on with it.”

Chelsea return to action on Sunday with a home game against Liverpool.

Chelsea's title charge is fast waning following their recent struggles

Chelsea were leading the Premier League table for several weeks but now find themselves eight points off the top.

Their form has visibly dwindled, causing the side's title charge to lose some of its early momentum.

Now, against Liverpool, it could deal another massive blow, although Jurgen Klopp's side have themselves struggled of late.

Man City are EIGHT points clear at the top of the Premier League.Chelsea and Liverpool face each other on Sunday 👀 https://t.co/DwQyEiqDiq

Chelsea are currently riddled with a host of injuries, including Reece James and Andreas Christensen, who trudged off the pitch in their last game.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

So life is difficult for them now, and it will be interesting to see if Tuchel has a trick or two up his sleeve to get Chelsea back on track.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी