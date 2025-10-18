“Stop this nonsense gimmick” - Chelsea fans furious with Enzo Maresca benching attacker for Nottingham Forest clash

Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment after coach Enzo Maresca opted to name teenage star Estevao Willian on the bench against Nottingham Forest. The Blues are returning to league action following the international break with a visit to struggling Forest at City Ground. Nottingham Forest will take on a slightly changed Chelsea side, with Maresca making three changes from the side that defeated Liverpool last time out. Trevoh Chalobah is back from his suspension and starts alongside fit-again Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia.Maresca's side ended Matchday seven on a high after their late win over Liverpool, which was engineered by Brazil international Estevao. The 18-year-old came off the bench to score the winner on the day, but retains his place on the bench for the Blues at Forest. The decision of the former Leicester City to name the youngster as a substitute was met with fury from the fans, who took to X to air their opinions. A fan protested Gusto's inclusion in place of Estevao, bemoaning the lack of central creativity. #WinstewartOUT @CfcDeepDiveLINK@ChelseaFC No central creativity vs this Forest low block. Estevao should be 10 over gusto.Another fan questioned the logic of having Gusto in an attacking role instead of Estevao.Benny⭐️⭐️ @BennyKTBFFHLINK@ChelseaFC So Gusto is going to be playing attacking mid when we have Estevao on the bench?A fan questioned why the young Brazilian is not starting games for the Blues.Nifemi @Nifemi205LINK@ChelseaFC What does Estevao have to do to earn a startAnother fan laughed at the decision to bench the youngster. Sweep @0xSweepLINK@ChelseaFC and estevao is benched again 😂A fan complained about Pedro Neto starting ahead of Estevao.OBASA👑 @d_G_OATLINK@0xSweep @ChelseaFC Neto over Estevao again, Maresca you will get what’s coming for you 🙏🏽Another fan expressed hope that Estevao leaves Chelsea at the end of the season due to Maresca's decision.Samtuga @samuelobeneygm1LINK@ChelseaFC How I wish estevao will leave Chelsea by the end of the season cos who else can convince me that Estevao can’t play the no10 position and maresca is forcing gusto who can’t even play his position well into the midfield. What wrong has estevao done?A fan pointed out that Estevao should be starting.Jerry @SignmuraiLINK@ChelseaFC Estavao should be starting ffsAnother fan shared a similar opinion, as long as the teenager is fit. MKO ⭐️⭐️ @Mist3r_ShelbyLINK@ChelseaFC If Estevao is breathing oxygen, he has to start.. stop this nonsense gimmick bald man!Estevao Willian enjoyed a fine international break with Brazil following his heroics for Chelsea against Liverpool. The young forward became the youngest Brazilian in around 60 years to score twice in the same match when he scored a brace in the 5-0 win over South Korea on October 10th. Chelsea star set for first start of the seasonChelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been named in the starting XI for the Blues as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Belgium international is starting alongside Andrey Santos in the middle of the park for Enzo Maresca's side at City Ground. Former Southampton man Lavia is starting his first game for Chelsea this season after being sidelined for most of the beginning of the campaign. He was a second-half substitute in games against Liverpool and Brighton &amp; Hove Albion, his only two appearances for the Blues this season. Lavia comes into the XI in place of club-record signing Moises Caicedo, who is struggling with a physical problem. The Ecuador international was rested during the international break but starts on the bench for the Blues at City Ground.