  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • “Stop this nonsense gimmick” - Chelsea fans furious with Enzo Maresca benching attacker for Nottingham Forest clash

“Stop this nonsense gimmick” - Chelsea fans furious with Enzo Maresca benching attacker for Nottingham Forest clash

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Oct 18, 2025 11:20 GMT
Chelsea are set to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League
Chelsea are set to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League

Chelsea fans have expressed their disappointment after coach Enzo Maresca opted to name teenage star Estevao Willian on the bench against Nottingham Forest. The Blues are returning to league action following the international break with a visit to struggling Forest at City Ground.

Ad

Nottingham Forest will take on a slightly changed Chelsea side, with Maresca making three changes from the side that defeated Liverpool last time out. Trevoh Chalobah is back from his suspension and starts alongside fit-again Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia.

Maresca's side ended Matchday seven on a high after their late win over Liverpool, which was engineered by Brazil international Estevao. The 18-year-old came off the bench to score the winner on the day, but retains his place on the bench for the Blues at Forest. The decision of the former Leicester City to name the youngster as a substitute was met with fury from the fans, who took to X to air their opinions.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

A fan protested Gusto's inclusion in place of Estevao, bemoaning the lack of central creativity.

Ad

Another fan questioned the logic of having Gusto in an attacking role instead of Estevao.

Ad

A fan questioned why the young Brazilian is not starting games for the Blues.

Ad

Another fan laughed at the decision to bench the youngster.

Ad

A fan complained about Pedro Neto starting ahead of Estevao.

Ad

Another fan expressed hope that Estevao leaves Chelsea at the end of the season due to Maresca's decision.

Ad

A fan pointed out that Estevao should be starting.

Ad

Another fan shared a similar opinion, as long as the teenager is fit.

Ad

Estevao Willian enjoyed a fine international break with Brazil following his heroics for Chelsea against Liverpool. The young forward became the youngest Brazilian in around 60 years to score twice in the same match when he scored a brace in the 5-0 win over South Korea on October 10th.

Chelsea star set for first start of the season

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has been named in the starting XI for the Blues as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. The Belgium international is starting alongside Andrey Santos in the middle of the park for Enzo Maresca's side at City Ground.

Ad

Former Southampton man Lavia is starting his first game for Chelsea this season after being sidelined for most of the beginning of the campaign. He was a second-half substitute in games against Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion, his only two appearances for the Blues this season.

Lavia comes into the XI in place of club-record signing Moises Caicedo, who is struggling with a physical problem. The Ecuador international was rested during the international break but starts on the bench for the Blues at City Ground.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications