"Stop playing around" - Former Liverpool star wants the Reds to go all out for Chelsea target

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique wants the Merseysiders to go all out for reported Chelsea target Romeo Lavia.

The Southampton defensive midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in English football at the moment. Lavia joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer and made 34 appearances across competitions.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield after multiple departures. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner have left the club this summer. Despite signing Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, there is still room for improvement in the Anfield club's squad.

Enrique wrote on his Instagram story, urging his former club to wrap up Lavia (via HITC):

“Agreed, if we want the player (Lavia) we should go all the way and get (him). Stop playing around.”

Apart from the Reds, Chelsea are also interested in Lavia as Mauricio Pochettino is keen on adding a defensive midfielder in the summer (via Sky Sports).

Moises Caicedo is the Stamford Bridge club's first choice, the Blues couldn't agree on fees with Brighton & Hove Albion, with their £80 million bid being rejected. BBC have now reported that Caicedo might not leave the Seagulls this summer.

Chelsea could miss Christopher Nkunku in their season opener against Liverpool

Chelsea have added a high-profile attacker in the ranks during the summer transfer window in the form of Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman, however, suffered an injury during the Blues' final pre-season game against Borussia Dortmund.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw and Nkunku was forced off the pitch after suffering a blow to his knee. Providing an update on the setback, Pochettino told the media after the game (via Metro):

"The doctors are checking him, hopefully it is not a big issue. But he felt something in his knee… hopefully it is not a big issue and he can be quick with the team. Now we need a few days to assess him and until we get back to London it is difficult to know."

Chelsea will begin their 2023-24 Premier League campaign on August 13 as they take on Liverpool at Stamford Bridge. Missing Nkunku, who is expected to lead the team's charge next season, for that game could be a massive blow.