“Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future" - Ruben Amorim denies Liverpool agreement claims

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim has rebuffed reports that he has reached an agreement with Liverpool. The Portuguese manager stressed that he was focused on Sporting and wouldn't talk about his future until the end of the season.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Amorim had agreed on personal terms with Liverpool and was set to replace Jurgen Klopp in the summer. However, he has now claimed that there has been no meeting with the Merseyside club and urged the media to stop spreading rumours.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I did NOT meet Liverpool for any interview and there's no agreement, it's not true. I'm Sporting manager, I want to win here and I didn't meet any club. Nothing has been agreed. Stop with this story. This is the last time I speak about my future."

Liverpool were reportedly keen on appointing Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as their next manager but he has turned down the opportunity. They are now being linked with Amorim, who is also reportedly attracting interest from Chelsea.

Ruben Amorim earlier refused to rule out Liverpool move

Ruben Amorim also spoke about his Sporting future earlier this month and claimed he wasn't sure where he would be next season. He also refused to rule out an exit and said:

"No, I can't guarantee that. Sporting are taking care of their future and I can't make a decision because I have given my word so I can't go back on it, which is if we don't win titles, I will leave the club. That has always been very clear since the beginning and it was something I thought was important to tell my players because we have to win. First we'll win titles then we can decide [on the future]."

He added:

"But that's not something that concerns me because the future has been planned by the club for some time. We are outlining all the situations and everything we want for next season and that is the main reason as to why I can't guarantee it. Because like I said, I've spoken to the players and as a leader I can't go back on my word. We have to win titles, we are on the right path and we must win this game to do so."

Barcelona are also said to be keen on hiring the Portuguese manager as Xavi's replacement.

