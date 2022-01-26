"Stop taking pictures and start becoming a footballer" - Paul Parker dubs Manchester United outcast 'Mr. Instagram' and urges him to leave Old Trafford

Former Manchester United player Paul Parker has slammed winger Jesse Lingard for his off-field antics and has urged him to leave the club as soon as possible.

Parker believes Lingard needs a move away from United to show the world that he is more than just a social media presence. Speaking to My Betting Sites (via Caught Offside), Parker said:

“I think Jesse Lingard needs to go. He’s almost 30. You can’t just be one of the names at Manchester United and be ‘Mr. Instagram’ around all these big names at a big club. He’s got to go out and prove that he wants to play football and he doesn’t need Manchester United around him. He needs to stop taking pictures and start becoming a footballer."

He added:

“If it means going to Newcastle, they can demand even more from him because he comes from Manchester United, good for him. They’re going to demand more from him because it seems that he wants to be Mr. Social Media and he’s going to have to demand more from himself.”

Jesse Lingard was apparently a loan target for Newcastle United. However, according to Sky Sports, a deal for the player collapsed after the Red Devils and the Magpies failed to agree on a loan fee.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Newcastle United have tonight all but given up hope of signing Man Utd's Jesse Lingard. BREAKING: Newcastle United have tonight all but given up hope of signing Man Utd's Jesse Lingard.

Lingard has been one of the forgotten players at Old Trafford this season. He spent the second half of last season out on loan at West Ham United, where he made 14 goal contributions in 16 appearances.

Despite having a renaissance whilst on loan at the London Stadium last season, the 29-year-old winger has failed to break into the first-team squad for the Red Devils.

It is also worth mentioning that Jesse Lingard has just six months remaining on his contract and will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season. If United want a fee for the Englishman, January is the right time to sell him.

Jesse Lingard has struggled for game time at Manchester United

Jesse Lingard has barely featured for Manchester United since the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. The 29-year-old has got a mere one minute of league action and five minutes in the FA Cup under Rangnick.

Lingard, however, did feature in United's final Champions League group game against BSC Young Boys.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's normal that other clubs like Newcastle show interest in him."



Ralf Rangnick is unable to confirm the interest from other clubs regarding Jesse Lingard 🗣 "It's normal that other clubs like Newcastle show interest in him."Ralf Rangnick is unable to confirm the interest from other clubs regarding Jesse Lingard https://t.co/p6Ef6Iy3jQ

Also Read Article Continues below

Jesse Lingard's overall record for the 2021-22 season currently stands at two goals and one assist from 14 appearances across all competitions.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar