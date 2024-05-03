"Stop writing things that make no sense" - Mauricio Pochettino provides response when asked about his future at Chelsea amid exit rumors

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up about his future at the club amidst reports of a potential exit this summer.

The Blues beat rivals and Pochettino's former side Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday, May 2. Trevoh Chalobah (24') and Nicolas Jackson (72') scored to secure big three points for the west London side.

After the game, Pochettino was asked about the rumors regarding his potential departure this summer. He dismissed such rumors but acknowledged that he was also unaware of his future. He said (via Evening Standard):

"If I have one more year on my contract here and no one says anything, then I suppose that I am going to be here. If there's a decision and someone says to me 'ciao', okay. But because we don't know at the moment, then I suppose that I will be here.

"But enough of these stupid rumours. You need to ask the club, whether the club wants me to keep going or not. And stop writing things that make no sense."

Chelsea appointed Pochettino as manager last summer after a season where they finished trophyless and 12th in the Premier League.

They will finish this season trophyless as well but the Argentine led them to the Carabao Cup final. They could also qualify for European competition as they currently sit eighth in the league standings. They sit three points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

Mauricio Pochettino on Chelsea's upcoming clash against West Ham United

Chelsea have lost just two of their last 12 games across competitions, with those defeats coming against Arsenal and Manchester City. They beat Tottenham at home in on Thursday and will next host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

Ahead of the clash, Mauricio Pochettino how 'dangerous' these upcoming games are because they need to keep up their standards. He also heaped praise on the Hammers and touched upon Chelsea's injury list, saying in a press conference:

"It is the most dangerous game because now we have to keep the same mentality for Sunday. We are playing a team who are so strong, have physicality and West Ham are having a fantastic season and have been competing in Europe.

"For us, we need to recover the players. We do not have too many options to add fresh people to the squad and they have had the whole week to prepare. That is why the most dangerous games are coming."

Chelsea have around 14 players out injured but could've Christopher Nkunku and Levi Colwill back on the bench against West Ham.