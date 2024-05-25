“Straight from our academy” - Manchester United icon David Beckham claims ‘Manchester is Red’ after FA Cup final triumph over rivals Man City

Manchester United legend David Beckham celebrated the contributions of academy graduates Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in their FA Cup win over Manchester City. The Red Devils upset the odds by claiming a 2-1 win over their rivals, avenging their loss in last season's final, on Saturday, May 25.

Manchester City were out to repeat their exploits from last season, where they won the FA Cup against the Red Devils after claiming the league title. The Cityzens were clear favorites, having stormed to an unprecedented fourth straight league title a week ago.

The Red Devils had two teenage academy graduates - Garnacho and Mainoo - to thank as they denied their rivals a win. David Beckham shared his pleasure at their displays on Instagram. The Inter Miami co-owner posted pictures of both teenagers from the match and from their academy days, inserting captions to claim Manchester is Red.

David Beckham's Instagram story after Kobbie Mainoo scored

Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes as posted on Instagram by David Beckham

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in the Manchester United academy

"Manchester is Red"

"Straight from our academy. This is what it means"

Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo started the game for Erik ten Hag's side and re-enacted their success from the youth level at the senior level. Both players scored in the first half, becoming the first teenagers to do so in the FA Cup final since Cristiano Ronaldo 20 years ago. Garnacho and Mainoo both featured for the Red Devils as they won the FA Youth Cup in 2022.

Manchester United won the competition for the 13th time, putting them just one shy of Arsenal's record haul of 14. They will now play in the UEFA Europa League next season, having missed out on Europe altogether after they finished eighth in the Premier League.

Manchester United end impressive Manchester City and Rodri's streaks

Manchester United have ended Manchester City's 35-game unbeaten run after their 2-1 win in the FA Cup final. They also managed to end City midfielder Rodri's impressive 74-game unbeaten streak, which dates back to February 2023.

Manchester City hadn't lost a game in which Rodri featured in 475 days, with the Spaniard proving to be among the world's best in his position. There was, however, little he could do to save his side from defeat at Wembley. Ten Hag's side also became the first to defeat Pep Guardiola in a major English final.

The Cityzens will end the season with just one title, the Premier League, to their name. United have now won a domestic title in each of Erik ten Hag's two seasons in charge of the club, having won the Carabao Cup last season.