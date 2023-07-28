"Strange feeling to see Messi wearing Inter Miami shirt" - Barcelona's Joan Laporta speaks out on Lionel Messi's decision to join MLS club

Barcelona President Joan Laporta revealed his feelings following Lionel Messi's move to MLS club Inter Miami.

The footballing icon spent over 20 years with the Catalan club after joining its youth set-up.

Speaking in an interview with ESPN, Laporta said (via Barca Buzz):

"It's a strange feeling to see Messi wearing Inter Miami shirt. But we respect his decision and we wish the best for him. We want the best for our players. He came to Barcelona as a kid and he spent 20 years with us. I hope he can be very happy in Miami."

There was speculation of a possible return to the La Liga club after the Argentina skipper exited Paris Saint-Germain this summer (via The Athletic). On the chances of a fairytale return, Laporta added (via Barca Buzz):

"He was very close to returning, but we understand the reasons why he decided to go to Miami. His father explained them to us and I thanked him. He spent time under a lot of pressure in Paris and in Barcelona, it would have been the same."

During his stay in Spain, Messi made a stunning 778 appearances, scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists across all competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League four times and La Liga ten times, among other honours, before moving to Paris in 2021.

Lionel Messi reveals why he chose Inter Miami over a fairytale return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi revealed why he chose to go to the MLS over returning to his boyhood club Barcelona this summer. The Argentina skipper reportedly signed with his new club until 2025.

After deciding to join Inter Miami, the 36-year-old World Cup winner said (via Fox Sports):

"I heard that they’d have to sell players or lower players’ salaries and the truth is, I didn’t want to go through that."

With the door shut concerning a return to Spain, he added:

"After winning the World Cup and not being able to return to Barcelona, it was my turn to go to the league of the United States to live football in another way."

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward is off to a flying start as he managed to get on the scoresheet in both of his games so far for Inter Miami.