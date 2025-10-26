"Strategy for winning that shouldn’t exist" - Barcelona chief Laporta slams Real Madrid for 'influencing' refs through content ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit out at Real Madrid for influencing referees ahead of El Clasico. Los Blancos will host their arch rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 26, in a top-of-the-table clash in LaLiga.
We have witnessed plenty of drama and controversies ahead of the El Clasico this time out. Barca chief Joan Laporta has now made the headlines by slamming Los Blancos for influencing the officials.
Real Madrid TV has regularly criticised La Liga referees this season and Laporta has claimed that it is not fair. He has also insisted that Barcelona never play the victim and his side will try to win at the Bernabeu once again. The Barca president said, as quoted by Madrid Universal:
“It’s not the right way to proceed. With what their television network is doing, they’re influencing the referees; it’s a strategy for winning that shouldn’t exist. They can’t say the referees are hurting them or favouring Barça. We’re not playing the victim; we’ll try to win at the Bernabéu once again.”
Laporta added:
“Let’s prepare for a great match where we’re all convinced our team will give us great joy. Our opponent has created an atmosphere around the refereeing team that is out of place."
Real Madrid currently lead the LaLiga table with 24 points in nine games losing just one league game so far. Barcelona are just two points behind Xabi Alonso's side but can overtake them with a win.
El Clasico is widely regarded as one of the fiercest rivalries in world football. The two teams have played each other 260 times till date with Madrid winning 105 times and Barcelona winning 104 times.
Barcelona legend responds to Lamine Yamal accusing Real Madrid of ‘stealing’ before El Clasico
Barcelona icon Gerard Pique has opened up on Lamine Yamal's controversial comments on Real Madrid ahead of the El Clasico. The young Spaniard accused Los Blancos of stealing and complaining ahead of the game, resulting in a major talking point.
Real Madrid are reportedly furious with Yamal and will send Dani Carvajal to confront him after the game. The Barcelona camp are also understood to be far from happy with Yamal for his statement.
However, former Barca defender Gerard Pique has defended the wonderkid and highlighted his age. He said, as per Barca Universal:
“Let’s accept Lamine as he is. Obviously, he’ll gain experience; no one is the same at 18 as at 38."
He added:
“As for the criticism from Madrid. It’s understandable. They’d love to have a Lamine of their own."
Lamine Yamal has featured in seven El Clasicos so far and won four of them while losing thrice. He has contributed with three goals and two assists in against Real Madrid so far.