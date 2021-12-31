"Strong, beautifully balanced"- Garth Crooks names Chelsea man as the most improved player in the Premier League

Football pundit Garth Crooks has heaped praise onto Chelsea full-back Reece James. The defender has been one of the Blues' best players this season and Crooks has chosen the Englishman for his team of the season so far.

James has had an amazing output in the Premier League. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 16 appearances so far. Crooks believes that the England international is one of the most improved players across the league this season and picked him as a right wing-back in his 3-4-3 formation. He wrote:

"Arguably the most improved Premier League player this year. Strong, beautifully balanced and can strike the ball brilliantly with both feet. He’s [James] also quick and tremendously competitive. If he can raise his level of consistency, there is no telling where this kid could end up. That said, under Tuchel and at a club as big as Chelsea there’s no reason for the player to go anywhere."

Crooks also picked James' teammate Antonio Rudiger in his team. The German has improved massively under Tuchel and has been a stalwart at the back for Chelsea since his compatriot took over back in January. Crooks wrote about Rudiger:

"The biggest mistake of Frank Lampard's short managerial career at Chelsea was refusing to play Antonio Rudiger. The German international's presence in a Chelsea shirt has proved to be invaluable since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel."

Crooks continued:

"Rudiger was surplus to requirements under Lampard but since the arrival of Tuchel, the defender has gone on to win the Champions League and become one of the most sought-after defenders in the world. Well, it sort of qualifies you when Paris St-Germain and Real Madrid want to sign you."

"You cannot rush these things" - Chelsea boss Tuchel provides injury update on Reece James

James in action for Chelsea

Reece James picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton in midweek. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the extent of the defender's injury ahead of the Blues' clash against Liverpool at the weekend. He explained:

"With Reecey, it’s a hamstring injury, a muscle injury, and as always with muscle injures, the examination [results] comes a little bit later. You cannot rush these things. The images are better if you wait a little bit. So the images will come back to us later today, I guess, and only then will we know more about his status."

Reece James is expected to be out for at least six weeks after tearing his hamstring in Chelsea's draw against Brighton.

