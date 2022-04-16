"Stronger with him in it" - Paul Robinson claims Manchester City star will be a big miss for FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed Kyle Walker will be a big miss for Manchester City against Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-final.

The two strongest clubs in England and arguably Europe right now meet each other for the second time in the span of a week on Saturday.

Manchester City could miss two of their key players in what could be yet another intriguing battle at the Wembley Stadium.

Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that the Cityzens could miss both Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker with minor injuries.

Walker came off after 74 minutes in Manchester City’s 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Paul Robinson has suggested that the right-back would be a huge miss for the Cityzens as Liverpool could open them up in his absence.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are doubts to face Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final this weekend, having both missed training on Friday, as per @MirrorFootball Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are doubts to face Liverpool in their FA Cup semi-final this weekend, having both missed training on Friday, as per @MirrorFootball

The 42-year-old believes Walker's absence will be 'a big blow' for Guardiola's side.

The former Tottenham Hotspur keeper has claimed that Ruben Dias' return from injury 'will soften the blow'.

However, he believes that Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz 'would be licking their lips' if Walker misses the game.

Robinson told Football Insider:

“It’d be a big blow to lose him, definitely. He has played in all the big games this season. When the important games come around, he gets selected. I have no doubt that he would start if he was fully fit."

He added:

“[Ruben] Dias coming back in will soften the blow. The squad is definitely strong enough to cope without Walker but the team is also stronger with him in it. I’m sure Mane and Diaz would be licking their lips if Walker is out.”

Can Manchester City cope without Kyle Walker against Liverpool

Manchester City had an exhausting away game in midweek against Atletico Madrid while Liverpool extensively rotated their squad against Benfica at Anfield.

Pep Guardiola's side will anyway start the game on the backfoot against Jurgen Klopp's side, who will be comparatively fresher for the game.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball



77 Touches

48 Passes

1 Chance Created

2/2 Ground Duels

4/4 Aerial Duels

2 Interceptions

2 Tackles

1 Clearance



Hope the injury isn’t bad. #ATLMCI 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kyle Walker in 72 minutes against Atletico Madrid:77 Touches48 Passes1 Chance Created2/2 Ground Duels4/4 Aerial Duels2 Interceptions2 Tackles1 ClearanceHope the injury isn’t bad. #UCL 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Kyle Walker in 72 minutes against Atletico Madrid: 🔘 77 Touches 🔘 48 Passes 🔘 1 Chance Created 🔘 2/2 Ground Duels 🔘 4/4 Aerial Duels 🔘 2 Interceptions 🔘 2 Tackles🔘 1 Clearance Hope the injury isn’t bad. #UCL #ATLMCI https://t.co/mj0ZL4y4XD

On top of that, Walker missing the game would significantly weaken the Cityzens.

If Walker misses the match, Guardiola is likely to revert Joao Cancelo to his natural right-back position, putting Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back.

Edited by Diptanil Roy