"Strongest possible XI" "Cooking" - Real Madrid fans in cloud nine as key player returns to lineup for Al Ahly clash

Real Madrid fans are very excited to see David Alaba in the starting lineup to face Al Ahly in the Club World Cup semi-final in Morocco today (February 8).

The Austria international has struggled with fitness issues this season, having picked up an ankle knock earlier this year. Notably, he hasn't featured for Madrid since January 7, when the side lost to Villarreal.

He is now back to fitness and has been included in their starting lineup. Fans took to Twitter to reveal their excitement around the versatile defender's return from injury. Here is a selection of their tweets:

The versatile centre-back has been impressive in Los Blancos' colors since moving to the Santiago Bernabeu from Bayern Munich in 2021. He has played 70 games for the club and has also contributed five goals and seven assists.

Fans will be hoping he can continue to exceed expectations and guide them to the final of the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid face Al Ahly in Morocco

Real Madrid are preparing for an eagerly awaited semi-final showdown against Egyptian side Al Ahly in the Club World Cup tournament. The match is set to take place on Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Morocco. This marks the start of Los Blancos' journey in the competition.

The victor of the semi-final encounter will then face Al-Hilal in the final on Saturday (February 11). For the losing side in the semi-finals, though, there is still hope. They will have an opportunity to compete for third place in a playoff game against Flamengo.

Madrid's journey in the Club World Cup comes after a difficult setback in their La Liga campaign. In their last match, they were defeated 1-0 by mid-table side Mallorca. The deciding goal was an unfortunate own goal by Nacho Fernandez.

The result of that match has had a significant effect on Real Madrid's title defense in La Liga, as they now sit eight points behind leaders Barcelona.

The 35-time La Liga champions are determined to return to their winning ways and have their sights now set on the Club World Cup. Real Madrid have an impressive record in this tournament, having won it four times in a row from 2014 to 2018, a feat no other team has achieved.

Carlo Ancelotti is determined to lead the team to another victory in the tournament.

Despite being the reigning Champions League winners and being the favorites, Real Madrid's experience in the Club World Cup is not without its challenges. They will need to impress against Al Ahly, who are competing for the third consecutive year in the tournament.

With 23 matches unbeaten in all competitions this season, the Egyptian side will look to give Ancelotti's men a rather difficult time in Morocco.

Poll : 0 votes