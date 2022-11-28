Stuart Pearce names his preferred England XI for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Wales; omits Harry Kane 

England legend Stuart Pearce has omitted Harry Kane from his preferred starting lineup for the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup clash with Wales on 29 November.

The Three Lions have all but confirmed qualification to the last 16 following their 0-0 draw with the USA.

They would have to lose by four goals or more against Wales for their place in the Round of 16 to be at risk of collapsing.

However, Gareth Southgate's men were dissapointing in their draw with the USA.

Many have criticized the England manager for his decision not to play Phil Foden.

Pearce has picked 11 players he believes Southgate should field against Wales, and his selection of Foden will enthuse many.

The former Manchester City defender will stick with Jordan Pickford in goal as he feels the Everton shot-stopper isn't at risk of injury.

Pearce went with Kyle Walker, Conor Coady, and Ben White as the three at the back.

He explained that Manchester City defender Walker needs minutes under his belt.

The 32-year-old is dealing with fitness issues and is yet to play a game at the FIFA World Cup.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier were chosen as right and left wing-back,s respectively.

Pearce chose Liverpool's Jordan Henderson to start in midfield and captain the side alongside Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham.

He paired Foden with his Manchester City teammate Jack Grealish as the wingers to take on Rob Page's side.

However, there is no place for Kane, who has started both of England's two opening matches, contributing two assists.

Pearce selected Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson as his center-forward.

England boss Southgate has responded to critics over his handling of Foden at the FIFA World Cup

Foden is yet to start at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Southgate's decision to keep Foden on the bench for the entirety of England's drab draw with the USA has not gone down well with fans.

Many believe the 22-year-old is the side's technically most gifted player.

He headed into the FIFA World Cup in top form, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Responding to calls for Foden to have more of an impact at the tournament in Qatar, Southgate said (via the Daily Mail):

"We love Phil, he is a super player. He was into the first game, we decided not to put him into the second. But he is going to play an important part in this tournament for us, there is no question about that."

Southgate explained his decision to keep him benched for the draw with the States, wanting to stick with the side that thrashed Iran 6-2 in their opener:

"We haven't got any issue with Phil. In September he started both games for us and we put him into the game versus Iran. We decided to stick with that team and we felt the changes required something a little different for the USA."

