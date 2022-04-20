“Stubborn Klopp again” – Liverpool fans believe Reds have made ‘mistake’ by including two players in starting line-up against Manchester United

A section of Liverpool fans online are not happy to see Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip in the team to face Manchester United in the Premier League. The two teams will face off in an extremely crucial match at Anfield on Tuesday, April 19.

The Reds currently boast a strong squad with various players challenging for a single place in the starting XI. However, many believe Henderson and Matip should not have been named in the starting XI as they possess better options.

Both Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate have shown excellent form in recent weeks. The French defender has scored three goals in his last three appearances for the Reds, including a goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals.

However, Jurgen Klopp seems to have gone with experience rather than current form as they face their fierce-rivals Manchester United. Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate are amongst the substitutes.

Liverpool fans on Twitter have criticized the starting XI named by Jurgen Klopp for their crucial league game. Some have even labeled him strubborn.

Here are some tweets in that regard:

Konate is currently better than Matip in defense and attack. A mistake is not in the starting lineup

It is worth mentioning that both Konate and Keita started for the Reds when they faced United at Old Trafford earlier this season in October.

Liverpool secured an emphatic 5-0 victory over Manchester United on that occasion. Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah netted a hat-trick on that occasion with Diogo Jota and Keita also scoring a goal each.

Liverpool need a positive result against Manchester United to maintain quadruple hopes

Liverpool will be in dire need of securing a positive result over Manchester United as they look to hunt down league leaders Manchester City. The Reds are currently trailing league leaders Manchester City by one point with seven matches remaining in the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently chasing an unprecedented quadruple this season which will require them to topple City in the Premier League. The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup earlier this season and are now looking to win the remaining three trophies.

Liverpool have made it through to the final of the FA Cup where they will face Chelsea next month.

They have also reached the semifinal stages of the UEFA Champions League where they will face La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also in need of a good result to maintain their top-four push. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the standings, just three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

