"Stubborn player" - Fans claim Liverpool star lacks 'shooting touch' after missing sitter against Inter

Luis Diaz missed a great chance to score his first UEFA Champions League goal for Liverpool against Inter Milan on Tuesday. Fans have now taken to social media to express their thoughts on the Colombian's miss.

The Reds suffered their first home defeat of the season against Inter in the Champions League on Tuesday. The Serie A champions also handed Jurgen Klopp's side their first loss at Anfield in over a year, beating them 1-0.

Nevertheless, the Merseyside-based club have managed to book a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. Liverpool took a 2-0 lead at the San Siro last month. The tie thus ended 2-1 on aggregate in the Reds' favor.

Klopp and Co, though, had a significant amount of opportunities to avoid defeat at home. Star forward Mohamed Salah was denied by the woodwork twice, while Joel Matip also struck the post with a header.

Winter signing Diaz had the chance to equalize for the hosts in the dying minutes of the game. However, he was denied his first Champions League goal for Liverpool by Inter's Arturo Vidal, who pulled off a stunning block.

Fans on Twitter, though, believe the Colombia international should have buried the chance. Supporters have now taken to social media to discuss the quality of the former FC Porto forward's finishing.

MCFCDono @KingKunGoat There is no way that Luis Diaz is getting prop for doing a no look shot (which missed) that would’ve gone in if he had looked. The next generation of footballers are getting deceived at what is quality footy by BR There is no way that Luis Diaz is getting prop for doing a no look shot (which missed) that would’ve gone in if he had looked. The next generation of footballers are getting deceived at what is quality footy by BR

Carlos @CFC__Carlos Luis Diaz tried a no look finish on an open goal and still missed Luis Diaz tried a no look finish on an open goal and still missed

Shayeb @Shayeb112 @JNorb14 Luis Diaz is a stubborn player and has missed many opportunities. He is more stubborn than Mane. He has missed a real chance and next to him is Mohamed Salah. Even Mane wasted many chances and stubborn. @JNorb14 Luis Diaz is a stubborn player and has missed many opportunities. He is more stubborn than Mane. He has missed a real chance and next to him is Mohamed Salah. Even Mane wasted many chances and stubborn.

🇵🇸 @LFCHadouken Luis Diaz just doesn't have the shooting touch, like I said when he signed, it's exactly like Suárez. I feel like he's moves sooooo fast with the ball he don't generate enough power because he doesn't take a stride. He should have buried that, credit for touch but bit of power. Luis Diaz just doesn't have the shooting touch, like I said when he signed, it's exactly like Suárez. I feel like he's moves sooooo fast with the ball he don't generate enough power because he doesn't take a stride. He should have buried that, credit for touch but bit of power.

Sayam @mosayam96 When mo salah hit the post twice, matip's header hit the post, and luis diaz missed a sitter, it is not a normal day. As a fan of both team, perfect result for me. Anyway, next round. Hopefully we win it again this time! #YNWA When mo salah hit the post twice, matip's header hit the post, and luis diaz missed a sitter, it is not a normal day. As a fan of both team, perfect result for me. Anyway, next round. Hopefully we win it again this time! #YNWA

Osian @CFCOsian I swear this Luis Diaz guy has missed atleast 10 big chances for Liverpool already I swear this Luis Diaz guy has missed atleast 10 big chances for Liverpool already 😭😭

MainManMané @SheikhSadio @LFC Y'all we're embarrassing btw. Do people do finishing drills in training? #11 @LFC Y'all we're embarrassing btw. Do people do finishing drills in training? #11 👀

Liverpool struggled to cope with Inter's pressure at Anfield on Tuesday. The Reds appeared to be in line for a shaky final 30 minutes when Lautaro Martinez scored a stunner just past the hour mark.

However, Alexis Sanchez was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the match just two minutes after Martinez's goal. The red card swung the tie back in the Reds' favor as they went on to clinch a 2-1 win on aggregate.

Luis Diaz makes bright start to Liverpool career

Jurgen Klopp will have no concerns about Luis Diaz's abilities despite his miss against Inter Milan. The 25-year-old has impressed for the Reds since joining them from FC Porto in January.

The Merseyside-based club signed Diaz from Porto for a deal worth up to £50 in the winter transfer window. They beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the forward's signature.

Diaz has taken little to no time to settle into life at Anfield. He has made nine appearances across all competitions for Klopp's side so far. The Colombian scored his first goal for the club in their 3-1 victory over Norwich City in the Premier League last month.

