"Stuck and going back in reverse" - Mauricio Pochettino makes Coldplay reference when discussing his first season as Chelsea boss

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino used the lyrics of Fix You by British band Coldplay when he was asked to sum up his first season at Stamford Bridge. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss was appointed as the Blues manager last summer after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

The west London club seems to have finally found its groove, albeit a little late. The Blues have three wins in their last five Premier League games and have climbed up the table. They now sit in the seventh spot, occupying the last slot to enter European competition.

However, Chelsea have been far from their best in the last couple of seasons. They have been trophyless since their UEFA Champions League triumph in 2021 and have found it difficult to play with cohesiveness. A lot has to do with the number of additions that have been made to the squad, with Pochettino relying on a group of young players to take the club forward.

While speaking to reporters about his first season at the club, Pochettino said (via GOAL):

"The problem in England, what happens, if after 10 games you are at the top and winning games, what happens after is relative. The problem is we are punished because of the first 10 games. If we count after 10 games, I think we are in the top four. That is the problem because you are punished because of the first 10 games."

The Argentine added:

"Look, I want to be positive. I don't want to talk anymore. I don't want to say we are young and we have had to cope with injuries. If not, about the evolution in different aspects of the game and to evolve and be positive."

"Now it is like we are stuck, like the song of Coldplay, stuck and reverse. We are stuck in every single press conference. Stuck and going back in reverse. [Do] you remember the song? I am a fan [of Coldplay]. The song is Fix You."

Following Chelsea's run-of-the-mill performances, Pochettino's future with the Blues is currently hanging in the balance. It's highly likely that the remaining two games in the season for the Blues might have a say in Pochettino's future at the club.

Pochettino's men face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, May 15, and Bournemouth on the final day of the season on Sunday, May 19.

Several Chelsea players return from injury

One of the most influential players on the list of players who returned to action is captain Reece James. The Englishman's season has been plagued with injuries. He missed a massive chunk of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

James' impact upon his return was monumental as he helped the Blues beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 11. His assist in the dying embers of the game helped Nicholas Jackson slot one home to overcome Forest, who would've otherwise held the club to a 2-2 draw.

Other players returning from injury are Christopher Nkunku, Levi Colwill, and Ben Chilwell. The aforementioned players were seen in action, albeit for a brief duration in the last few games. Carney Chukwuemeka has also returned to full-time training.

However, Enzo Fernandez and Robert Sanchez won't return this season. Chelsea have a lot to look forward to in the next few games and could end the season on a high with consecutive victories.