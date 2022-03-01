"Stuck out like a sore thumb" - Paul Parker reveals most talented and scariest player from Manchester United's Class of 92 group

Paul Parker has revealed the most talented player in Manchester United's Class of 92, which is part of English football folklore. Sir Alex Ferguson's special group of players became superstars in the game, winning several trophies along the way.

Parker was one of the regular starters at the club when these young players came into the first team.

Asked to pick the best of the lot, the former Manchester United player reminisced:

“The boss would introduce them as ‘the players that were going to take your place’,” smiled Parker. “One hundred per cent. That's how it was! The best player out of all of them was Scholesy. Scholesy stuck out like a sore thumb, without a doubt, with the ability and what he had."

Parker also had words of great appreciation for Butt:

“But Nicky Butt. people started realising what Butty was, and you were scared of him! He was that tough, mentally and physically. He wasn't scared of anybody and would stand his ground with anybody.”

He added:

“Nicky cleaned my boots, so Butty was just a lovely lad,” he continued. “I used to give him boots as well. The boots I used to wear when I came in; he used to always have a pair of them. I used to get him initially to wear my ones in for me. Size seven! Butty used to wear them in for me, and I'd give him a pair of boots as well, and give him some of my kit.”

Parker also said about how these players imbibed the culture of the club and became its fans long before making their first-team debut for Manchester United:

“They all supported the team, and they were all in awe of the first team. They were all really, really nice kids, and you can see that with what they became and how they all conducted themselves. When they played, not one of them let this club down. You must say that about all of them.”

Manchester United @ManUtd



Head to our app to hear the former full-back's United story



#MUFC Former Reds and @England star Paul Parker is our latest #UTDPodcast guest!Head to our app to hear the former full-back's United story Former Reds and @England star Paul Parker is our latest #UTDPodcast guest! 🌟Head to our app to hear the former full-back's United story 📖#MUFC

Manchester United's current status in English football

Since taking over at Manchester United in 1986, Sir Alex Ferguson worked tirelessly to put the club at the top of the heap in English football. When he retired in 2013, United were the most successful club in the country and one of the best football teams across Europe.

However, since then, United have regressed. The club has won one FA Cup, one Carabao Cup and one Europa League in the last nine years. They are not even close to ending their Premier League drought this season. They trail league leaders Manchester City, whom they meet on Sunday, by a whopping 17 points.

United haven't won a title since 2017. Their only realistic hope of silverware this season is the Champions League, where they are tied 1-1 with Atletico Madrid after the first leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Edited by Bhargav