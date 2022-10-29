"Stuff like this" - Jurgen Klopp sends warning to Liverpool players ahead of Leeds United clash 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side to expect an emotional Leeds United side who are currently struggling under Jesse Marsch.

The Reds look to get back on track in the league following a shock 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out.

Liverpool have been in topsy-turvy form, having beaten reigning champions Manchester City 1-0 on 16 October and West Ham United 1-0 on 19 October.

They sit eighth in the league, with four wins, as many draws, and three defeats in 11 fixtures.

They host a Leeds side at Anfield on 29 October who have faltered under Marsch, losing their last four games on the bounce and sitting 18th in the league table.

Marsch has come under pressure following a poor run of form at Elland Road.

Klopp has warned his side to expect Marsch's side to be fired up for the occasion.

The German started by alluding to his own team's inconsistent form (via 90min):

"When we talk about our situation, how can we improve it, it sounds like we just have to play better and then - ah, there's still an opponent."

Klopp then discussed the Peacocks and how Marsch will set them up to play:

"And Leeds are really going for it, Leeds are super lively, super aggressive. I think Jesse at Salzburg, Leipzig was a lot of high press, stuff like this. Now it's a lot of midfield press, make spaces really small, going for counter-attacks, a lot of really good players, talented players."

He concluded:

"So they will be here. And I heard Jesse Marsch saying he is sick of losing, and he's already very emotional on the touchline. He's obviously in the dressing room pretty lively. So he will set them on fire."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣️ “We have to be prepared for this game, nothing else.”



Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says he’s not looking any further than facing Leeds United today. 🗣️ “We have to be prepared for this game, nothing else.” Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says he’s not looking any further than facing Leeds United today. https://t.co/ibyEuQuXcf

Liverpool have concerns over Klopp's training intensity amidst the injury issues the club have endured over the years

Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League

Liverpool have been plagued with an injury crisis throughout Klopp's tenure in charge.

The likes of Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have all been picked up injuries throughout the start of the current campaign.

It has been a glaring issue for the Reds and some within the club have pointed towards Klopp's intense training methods.

Journalist Neil Jones told Redmen TV:

“You can’t legislate for Jordan Pickford smashing into someone’s knee, but you can definitely link muscle injuries to the workload and the intensity and training and the difficulty."

He continued,

"I’ve spoken to people actually at Liverpool who have said, counter-intuitively, that they feel Liverpool are better when there are three games in a week because it creates those natural rest days and you have to tailor your training and take pressure of what is expected day-to-day."

Poll : 0 votes