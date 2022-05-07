“Stupid decision”, “What a goal that could have been” – Chelsea fans feel ‘robbed’ as referee rules out opening goal from Werner against Wolves

Chelsea fans have been left fuming after Timo Werner's goal in the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers has been disallowed.

Christian Pulisic strode forward before placing a pass through to Werner, who shrugged Roman Saiss off the ball before slotting home. However, referee Peter Bankes ruled that Werner had pushed Saiss in the build-up, keeping the game at 0-0.

It has been a half of dominance from Thomas Tuchel's side but they have failed to make the breakthrough. However, Blues fans have been left frustrated with the decision to disallow Werner's 34th-minute strike.

Here are some of their reactions on Twitter:

Shreya Elizabeth @Shreya_Elle @ChelseaFC What a goal that could have been. Why the heck did VAR did not check? @ChelseaFC What a goal that could have been. Why the heck did VAR did not check?

Ayaan @Ayaan_Padela Werner is actually so unlucky man Werner is actually so unlucky man

JSanTh3Man @JSanTh3Man That is a goal for Werner in my book. Terrible cal That is a goal for Werner in my book. Terrible cal

Chelsea dominate but two disallowed goals are the talk of the half

A cagey affair thus far at Stamford Bridge

Timo Werner's first-half effort isn't the only goal that was disallowed in a half of Chelsea dominance. Peter Bankes also ruled out an opener for the Blues from Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the 38th minute of their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Loftus-Cheek thought he had put Chelsea ahead when he tapped in from close range following a flick-on from Thiago Silva after a Marcos Alonso cross.

However, referee Peter Bankes was in consultation with VAR's Jarred Gillett for a good minute before disallowing the goal much to the ire of Blues fans.

Romelu Lukaku was adjudged to have interfered with play from an offside position. Although it was an extremely tight call, the decision hasn't gone down well with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Wolves have shown signs of a threat, with Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves running things in midfield. The Blues, though, look most likely to take the lead. The Stamford Bridge outfit currently have had six attempts to Wolves' four.

Thomas Tuchel will urge his side to take their chances during his half-time team talk given their situation in the points table. The London outfit are currently third, three points above Arsenal with four games remaining.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar