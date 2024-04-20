"Stupid f***ing idiots!" - Alan Shearer blasts Chelsea stars following 6-0 win over Everton

Premier League icon Alan Shearer has lashed out at Chelsea duo Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson following their row with Cole Palmer over penalty kick duty during the 6-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League on Monday (April 15).

Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson were both seen dragging the ball from designated taker Cole Palmer ahead of a penalty kick as Chelsea tore Everton apart at Stamford Bridge. The attacking midfielder eventually took the spot-kick and converted it following intervention from captain Connor Gallagher.

However, the duo's behavior has left many unimpressed, including Alan Shearer. Speaking on The Rest Is Football Podcast, the former Newcastle United striker showered praise on Cole Palmer who struck four times off an impressive performance, before blasting Madueke and Jackson over the penalty incident.

"Just outrageously good," he said of the attacking midfielder's display. "The confidence, the belief, all types of different goals. The header, the tap-in – right place, right time. The chip from god knows how far out, the bend… The penalty and what a faff that was with the other players trying to take the penalty off him. It’s like: “Oh my god!”

While host Lineker was wondering what came into Palmer’s team-mates' heads during the row, Shearer responded:

"Stupid f***ing idiots!"

Following the result, Chelsea now occupy the ninth spot in the Premier League table with 47 points in 32 games, albeit with two outstanding fixtures. Up next, the Blues will lock horns with Manchester City in the FA Cup today (Saturday, April 20) before taking on Arsenal in the English top flight next week.

Cole Palmer making history at Chelsea this season

The attacking midfielder is enjoying one of the finest debut outings ever witnessed in Chelsea's history this season. Since joining the Blues from Manchester City last summer, Palmer has been a standout performer, lighting up the Premier League with spectacular displays.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has bagged 25 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side across competitions. He currently sits atop the Premier League top scorer's chart with 20 goals despite not being a striker, which sums up what a season he's having.

The Englishman has received many shouts to represent his country at the European Championships coming up this summer. With his current form almost guaranteeing him a spot in the Three Lions' squad for the competition, it will be interesting to see what he can bring to the table.

