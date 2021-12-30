“Stupid to think we can do it” - Thomas Tuchel indicates that depleted Chelsea are out of the Premier League title race

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has indicated that his side are out of the 2021-22 Premier League race.

Tuchel's Blues drew 1-1 with Brighton and Hove Albion last night at Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku's 28th-minute header had them on course for a nervy victory against a dominant Seagulls side. However, Brighton hit back in second-half injury time through Danny Welbeck to grab a point.

The result put Chelsea eight points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after 20 matches. After the game, Tuchel claimed his side were "stupid" to think they were in the title race. He said (as quoted by football.london):

"Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league. We would be stupid to think we can do it [win the Premier League] out of COVID and injuries. Just play and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players."

Tuchel also added:

"How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?"

Chelsea's growing casualty list received a couple of fresh additions after the draw against Brighton. Reece James hobbled off in the first half with a hamstring injury while Andreas Christensen was replaced at half-time due to a back issue.

Chelsea's recent form a cause for concern as Premier League bid inches away

The draw against Brighton meant Chelsea have now dropped points in four of their last seven Premier League matches. Tuchel's side have certainly not been helped by the absence of multiple first-team players, including Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell.

Manchester City's imperious form, which has seen them win their last 10 Premier League matches, is also bad news for the Blues. The Cityzens seem to be showing no signs of slowing down and have looked largely solid in all areas of the pitch.

Chelsea will need a quick response to break their minor slump but will need to contend a difficult run of fixtures soon. The London outfit take on Liverpool next in the league before facing an upbeat Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semifinals. Post the two-legged tie, they travel to Manchester City in the Premier League.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium could decide the title race once and for all.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee