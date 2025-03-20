"Suarez replacement?", "How much help does Messi need" - Fans react as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami set to sign 18-year-old striker

Fans online reacted to Lionel Messi's Inter Miami reportedly signing 18-year-old Ecuadorian striker Allen Obando on loan. The youngster signed for the Atlético Madrid Group from Barcelona Guayaquil for a reported $4 million, before joining the Herons on loan.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Allen Obando arrived in Miami to complete his medicals on Thursday as the new Inter Miami loanee. The 18-year-old will be a significant addition to bolster the Herons' attack with Lionel Messi's periods of unavailability and Luis Suarez's declining form.

Fans reacted on X to the deal with many considering him a replacement for Luis Suarez. One netizen wrote:

"Suarez replacement? 🤐😂"

"Inter Miami keeps stacking talent for the future. Allen Obando is in town, and MLS defenders better be ready," another user exclaimed.

"Inter Miami and Messi are really cooking this time," a fan opined.

"Best team in the league just got even better," another netizen chimed in.

Fans continued to react to the Herons' new signing:

"How much help does messi need," a user asked.

"$4M for a promising young forward? Messi’s club isn’t just building for now, they’re thinking long-term. Let’s see how he develops under Miami’s setup. Big move for Ecuadorian football too!," an X user remarked.

"He is getting taken advantage of . He could have got a better contract," another person commented.

Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami after returning from hiatus

Messi - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami in his return game after missing three consecutive matches for the club. The Argentine superstar returned to the pitch for the Herons in the CONCACAF Round of 16 second leg against Cavalier FC (March 14), where they won 2-0. Messi found the back of the net once despite coming off the bench in the 53rd minute.

Further, Lionel Messi returned to the starting XI during the Herons' 2-1 win against Atalanta FC in the MLS (March 17). La Pulga found the back of the net once again during the game. The 37-year-old dribbled past a defender and chipped the ball over goalkeeper Brad Guzan to complete a smooth finish into the back of the net.

Messi's performances came after he missed two MLS fixtures and the CONCACAF Round of 16 first leg for Inter Miami. Coach Javier Mascherano explained his absence by citing muscle overload issues.

However, despite his return, Lionel Messi found a backseat once again as recent tests revealed some discomfort for the legendary forward. As a result, he was excluded from Argentina's squad for their upcoming March fixtures against Uruguay and Brazil.

The Herons will be back in action on March 29 in the MLS against Philadelphia Union. It remains to be seen if Messi can return to the pitch by then.

