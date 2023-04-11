“Such a big coward”, “Aimless team” – Barcelona fans slam Xavi for naming 2 players in line-up to face Girona

Barcelona fans have vented their frustrations with Xavi on social media for naming Sergi Roberto and Eric Garcia in his starting lineup against Girona.

The Blaugrana host Girona at Camp Nou tonight (April 10) looking to continue their stranglehold on La Liga. The Catalan giants are top of the league, holding a convincing 12-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid. They have won their last five league games.

However, Xavi's men stumbled out of the Copa del Rey following a 4-0 (4-1 aggregate) home defeat to Madrid on April 5. That loss stunned Barcelona as they were in scintillating form prior to the humbling.

They are up against a Girona side that sit 11th and have won two of their last five league fixtures. Xavi has opted to start Roberto and Garcia in his side for the clash, which has led to criticism from Barca fans.

Roberto has been a valuable asset for the Blaugrana this season, providing depth at right-back and in midfield. He has made 28 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and contributing three assists. The Spaniard signed a new contract in March, keeping him tied to Camp Nou until 2024.

However, Barca fans would like to have seen Xavi use the youthful Pablo Torre instead of Roberto. They are also up in arms over Garcia starting amid his underwhelming season.

The former Manchester City defender has lacked game time, starting 15 of 23 games. He has helped his side keep 13 clean sheets. Despite this, Catalan supporters feel that Barcelona will struggle to keep a clean sheet with him in defense.

Xavi has started Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, with Garcia joining Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, and Alejandro Balde in defense. Meanwhile, Roberto is in midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Gavi. Robert Lewandowski is in attack alongside Raphinha and Ansu Fati.

One fan blasted Xavi on Twitter, saying:

"Pablo Torre >>> S. Roberto,....but Xavi's such a big Coward."

Another fan has criticized the team that Xavi has chosen:

"Wtf is Sergi Roberto doing here? Aimless team."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Xavi's selection of Roberto and Garcia:

Fekadu Faris @FekaduFaris GARCIA AT CB 🤦🏾‍♂️ @FCBarcelona IM NOT WATCHING CAUSE WHY IS ROBERTO STARTINGGARCIA AT CB🤦🏾‍♂️ @FCBarcelona IM NOT WATCHING CAUSE WHY IS ROBERTO STARTING 😭 GARCIA AT CB 😭 🤦🏾‍♂️

ßRΛZZΟ @enovelist1 @FCBarcelona Pablo Torre >>> S. Roberto,....but Xavi's such a big Coward @FCBarcelona Pablo Torre >>> S. Roberto,....but Xavi's such a big Coward 🚮

Barcelona president Joan Laporta pushing to renew Xavi's contract until 2026

Joan Laporta (right) has been impressed with Xavi's reign at Barcelona.

According to Cule Mania's Javi Miguel, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is actively looking to renew Xavi's contract. The Spanish coach's current deal expires in 2024.

He returned to Camp Nou in the managerial role last season and has enjoyed an impressive league campaign this term. He has overseen 23 wins in 27 league matches.

Laporta is extremely happy with Xavi's performance as Blaugrana's boss and is impressed with the influence he has had on the dressing room. The report adds that the Spaniard isn't keen on renewing just yet as he wants to secure the league title first.

