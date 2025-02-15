"Such a hard worker, disciplined and focused" - MMA legend Francis Ngannou believes Cristiano Ronaldo has the attributes to become a fighter

MMA legend Francis Ngannou has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Predator, as he is popularly known, highlighted the football icon’s 'dedication and discipline' as key traits that could make him a successful fighter.

Ad

Ronaldo, known for his goalscoring prowess, has continued to strut his stuff in the Saudi Pro League despite being in the twilight of his career. Apart from this, the 900-plus-goal veteran is known for his work ethic on and off the pitch.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, believes Ronaldo’s mindset would have made him a force to be reckoned with in combat sports had he chosen that path.

Ronaldo and Ngannou seem to have a good relationship as the pair shared a moment in October 2024 ahead of Ngannou’s fight with Renan Ferreira in the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Trending

In a recent interview with Sportsbook Review, Ngannou opined that Ronaldo had what it takes to fight in an octagon, saying (via GOAL):

"[Ronaldo] loves combat sports. I think Cristiano is the kind of guy that maybe when he was younger, you could have said doesn't have the attributes to be a player. But he's such a hard worker, disciplined and focused on what he wants. I think he has even the only attribute that you need to become a fighter. Dedication and discipline.”

Ad

They had also linked up in 2023, as Cristiano Ronaldo posted a picture of himself and the Cameroonian fighter on Instagram.

Ad

"We looked like people that knew each other for a very long time" - Francis Ngannou on his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

In the same interview, Francis Ngannou spoke about his bond with Cristiano Ronaldo. The former UFC heavyweight champion claimed that he had a positive relationship with the Portuguese icon and revealed how they both met.

Ad

Ngannou said (via GOAL):

"[Ronaldo and I] do have a very good relationship.I went to Saudi for the first time two years ago and I had the opportunity to meet Cristiano, he was in the pool with his family and we were there for like 45 minutes just chatting next to the pool and stuff and it just felt very genuine."

Ad

He continued:

"We looked like people that knew each other for a very long time but it was the very first time and it was one of those times you have to pinch yourself like: ‘This is Cristiano, right?’. ‘Yes, it’s really Cristiano’. From then we picked it up on DM’s from time to time on Instagram and then he asked for my number. “

Cristiano Ronaldo currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. As per reports, the 40-year-old is on the verge of signing a contract extension with the Knights of Najd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback