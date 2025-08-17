  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • "Such a huge task ahead for him", "Legacy game for him" - Chelsea fans react as Cobham graduate starts in PL clash against Crystal Palace

"Such a huge task ahead for him", "Legacy game for him" - Chelsea fans react as Cobham graduate starts in PL clash against Crystal Palace

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Aug 17, 2025 12:35 GMT
Chelsea are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League
Chelsea are set to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Chelsea fans have shared their thoughts after teenage star Josh Acheampong was named in the starting XI for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace. The England U-19 international is set to play alongside Trevoh Chalobah at the back for the Blues amid their injury crisis in defence.

Ad

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has been left short-handed at the back after Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo both picked up injuries in training. With Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana long-term absentees, the Italian tactician is left with Chalobah, Aaron Anselmino, and Acheampong as his senior centre-back options.

Nominally a right-back from his academy days, Acheampong has shown impressive versatility under Maresca, playing in a variety of roles during the 2024-25 season. He will be expected to slot in for fellow academy graduate Colwill as the left-sided centre-back out of possession and the middle of three centre-backs when his side have the ball.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The inclusion of the 19-year-old defender in the starting XI has been met with surprise from the Chelsea fans. A number of them have taken to X to share their thoughts on Maresca's decision.

A fan expressed surprise at the inclusion of the teenager in such a pivotal role.

"acheampong in ccb, wow. such a huge task ahead for him . i hope he delivers", they wrote.
Ad

Another fan pointed out that the youngster has an opportunity to prove his worth to the world.

"Josh Acheampong, this is your chance to announce yourself to the world.", they posted.

A fan shared that this is a huge game for the teenager.

"Legacy game for Acheampong", they wrote.

Another fan advised the youngster to take his opportunity.

Ad

A fan expressed their hopes of the youngster enjoying a good performance.

Ad

Josh Acheampong will start alongside more senior Cobham graduates Reece James and Chalobah in defence, with Marc Cucurella starting at left-back. The teenager will make only his third senior league start and sixth appearance in the Premier League for the Blues.

Chelsea star makes squad for PL opener after lengthy layoff

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has been named in the Blues' squad for their 2025-26 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace. The France international is set to be an option for the Blues as they host the Eagles at their Stamford Bridge home.

Ad

Fofana has endured an injury-hit spell since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, making just 34 appearances in three years. He made 20 appearances in the 2024-25 season before suffering a hamstring injury in March that left him needing surgery.

Wesley Fofana is the only centre-back on the bench for the Blues and is expected to be eased in gradually after missing all of the FIFA Club World Cup and pre-season. The 24-year-old will hope to feature on a more regular basis this season and possibly put his injury nightmare behind him.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications