"Such a huge task ahead for him", "Legacy game for him" - Chelsea fans react as Cobham graduate starts in PL clash against Crystal Palace

Chelsea fans have shared their thoughts after teenage star Josh Acheampong was named in the starting XI for their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace. The England U-19 international is set to play alongside Trevoh Chalobah at the back for the Blues amid their injury crisis in defence.Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has been left short-handed at the back after Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo both picked up injuries in training. With Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana long-term absentees, the Italian tactician is left with Chalobah, Aaron Anselmino, and Acheampong as his senior centre-back options. Nominally a right-back from his academy days, Acheampong has shown impressive versatility under Maresca, playing in a variety of roles during the 2024-25 season. He will be expected to slot in for fellow academy graduate Colwill as the left-sided centre-back out of possession and the middle of three centre-backs when his side have the ball.The inclusion of the 19-year-old defender in the starting XI has been met with surprise from the Chelsea fans. A number of them have taken to X to share their thoughts on Maresca's decision.A fan expressed surprise at the inclusion of the teenager in such a pivotal role.&quot;acheampong in ccb, wow. such a huge task ahead for him . i hope he delivers&quot;, they wrote.Another fan pointed out that the youngster has an opportunity to prove his worth to the world.&quot;Josh Acheampong, this is your chance to announce yourself to the world.&quot;, they posted.A fan shared that this is a huge game for the teenager.&quot;Legacy game for Acheampong&quot;, they wrote.Another fan advised the youngster to take his opportunity.Ogun_naira @gee_miztaLINKAcheampong in the middle. Take the opportunity boy!A fan expressed their hopes of the youngster enjoying a good performance.Love UU 💙 💙 @uanhorohLINK@CFCDaily Hopefully Acheampong will have a good gameJosh Acheampong will start alongside more senior Cobham graduates Reece James and Chalobah in defence, with Marc Cucurella starting at left-back. The teenager will make only his third senior league start and sixth appearance in the Premier League for the Blues. Chelsea star makes squad for PL opener after lengthy layoffChelsea defender Wesley Fofana has been named in the Blues' squad for their 2025-26 Premier League opener against Crystal Palace. The France international is set to be an option for the Blues as they host the Eagles at their Stamford Bridge home. Fofana has endured an injury-hit spell since his arrival at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022, making just 34 appearances in three years. He made 20 appearances in the 2024-25 season before suffering a hamstring injury in March that left him needing surgery. Wesley Fofana is the only centre-back on the bench for the Blues and is expected to be eased in gradually after missing all of the FIFA Club World Cup and pre-season. The 24-year-old will hope to feature on a more regular basis this season and possibly put his injury nightmare behind him.