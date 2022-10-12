"Such a moron," "He always bottles in UCL games" - PSG fans destroy 'immature' player for his 'foolish' actions in 1-1 Benfica draw

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were left frustrated with Marco Verratti's performance during their team's 1-1 home draw against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe put the hosts ahead as he converted from the spot during the first half of the game. However, Benfica equalized in the second half after being awarded a penalty. Verratti slipped and tripped Rafa in a clumsy sequence, which handed the Portuguese side a spot kick.

Joao Mario made no mistake in bringing his side level from the spot. The two games between the sides have now ended in a 1-1 draw.

PSG fans ripped Verratti apart for his sloppy work in an important Champions League fixture. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter:

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Verratti is such a moron Verratti is such a moron 😭

Mammals 🇵🇹 @JestemS89403198 @PSGhub sorry but veratti is overrated. he always bottles in psg ucl games @PSGhub sorry but veratti is overrated. he always bottles in psg ucl games

H O L I C S @Simply_Holics Verratti be one stupid player Verratti be one stupid player

Aaron West @oeste Incredibly foolish challenge from Verratti to give away the pen to Benfica for the equalizer, my word Incredibly foolish challenge from Verratti to give away the pen to Benfica for the equalizer, my word

Verratti has been a midfield mainstay for the Parisians since joining the club back in 2012. In 392 appearances for the French club, he has scored 11 goals and provided 61 assists. The 29-year-old has one assist to his name so far this campaign after 13 games.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier reacted to Kylian Mbappe's criticism

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was criticized by Kylian Mbappe after PSG's goalless Ligue 1 draw against Stade de Reims on October 9.

Galtier reacted to the player's reaction as he told the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash against Benfica (via GFFN):

"You have Kylian’s reaction after his match. It was a reaction in the heat of the moment, after a moment of disappointment. I spoke a lot with Kylian at the start of the season and I was very attentive to his comments when he was playing for France, saying that he felt better in Les Bleus’ attacking set-up.”

He further added:

“I don’t know what was said to Kylian before I arrived in Paris. But across pre-season, we spoke with Luís Campos and the president [Nasser Al-Khelaifi] to get a fourth striker, with a different profile, who would allow for two strikers and for Kylian to play as much as possible in his preferred area.

"Right now we have other players who are totally different, but are still world class. Kylian sometimes finds himself in the middle and he gets the impression that he’s a pivot. But he’s a smart player who’s capable of adapting. I spoke with him yesterday at length – about being able to have a conversation with him, on his expectations.”

