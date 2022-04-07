"Such a waste of space", "Need to fu****ng go" - Chelsea fans slam 'awful' 28-year-old for disastrous display against Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to slam Romelu Lukaku's performance after he missed a golden chance in the team’s 3-1 Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid.

The miss greatly infuriated the Chelsea fans and the club’s supporters took to Twitter to air their opinions about the Belgian. Here are a selection of some of the fan views:

Adewale Adetona @iSlimfit Lukaku is such a waste of space. Fans were just shouting at him to leave the club. “You need to f**king go, leave our club you bag of sh*t”. Lukaku is such a waste of space. Fans were just shouting at him to leave the club. “You need to f**king go, leave our club you bag of sh*t”.

Pretty Boy @Ludo4PF Lukaku gotta retire from soccer and become a Tight End Lukaku gotta retire from soccer and become a Tight End

EiF @EiFSoccer Romelu Lukaku will forever be one of the biggest flops in Premier League history. Just embarrassing.



An absolutely shocking miss from a man worth over 100 million. Romelu Lukaku will forever be one of the biggest flops in Premier League history. Just embarrassing.An absolutely shocking miss from a man worth over 100 million.

Alex Goldberg @AlexGoldberg_ Gutted.



What happens if Mendy doesn’t make that error out of HT? Could be a whole different feeling right now. What happens if Lukaku actually puts one of those on net? Idk. A lot of ‘what if’s’ though. Definitely does feel like some of this team’s magic has gone a bit stale. Gutted.What happens if Mendy doesn’t make that error out of HT? Could be a whole different feeling right now. What happens if Lukaku actually puts one of those on net? Idk. A lot of ‘what if’s’ though. Definitely does feel like some of this team’s magic has gone a bit stale.

. @Nigerianscamsss Lukaku left Italy just to sit on the bench, sad ting, mad ting. Lukaku left Italy just to sit on the bench, sad ting, mad ting.

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Sometimes I tell myself we used 100 million naira to buy Lukaku. It helps me sleep well at night Sometimes I tell myself we used 100 million naira to buy Lukaku. It helps me sleep well at night

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge 100 million for that......Lukaku is crap 100 million for that......Lukaku is crap

CFCDaily @CFCDaily All talk walking back to the station of poor performances from Mendy, Christensen, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Lukaku & Pulisic. Can’t disagree with that one bit and more crucially. That many players playing poorly you have no chance of staying in the game. Really disappointing. All talk walking back to the station of poor performances from Mendy, Christensen, Kante, Jorginho, Mount, Lukaku & Pulisic. Can’t disagree with that one bit and more crucially. That many players playing poorly you have no chance of staying in the game. Really disappointing.

WelBeast @WelBeast



No player has achieved that since 2009/2010 season.



Fountain 🏿 Despite the loss, Romelu Lukaku produced the most sweat in the match (2.4 litres).No player has achieved that since 2009/2010 season.Fountain Despite the loss, Romelu Lukaku produced the most sweat in the match (2.4 litres). No player has achieved that since 2009/2010 season. Fountain 💪🏿💦 https://t.co/ZH15w4xt65

The Blues fans and Lukaku have had a tense relationship since his ill-timed Sky Italia interview last year. He had openly spoken about wanting to stay back at Inter Milan amidst other controversial things. The striker has also been in poor form and has seen his starting berth occupied by the phenomenal Kai Havertz.

In fact, Havertz scored their sole goal against Madrid. On the night, Lukaku was poor, making only four touches in 27 minutes on the pitch, two of which were passes and two of which were off-target shots, including the missed opportunity.

The Blues fans will have every reason to be upset, with the Belgian being their club record signing yet failing to deliver. Lukaku will hope to respond with goals on the pitch as he continues to endure a tense second-debut season at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid's Benzema bangs in three goals against Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Real Madrid - Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Last month, it was Benzema's stunning 17-minute hat-trick that kicked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League round of 16. Yesterday, the star scored a hat-trick across 25 minutes to give Real Madrid a significant victory over the Blues in the first-leg event at Stamford Bridge.

This has taken Benzema's current goalscoring record to 11 goals in just eight games, and the star still has the potential to score more in the second leg against the Blues. If he can continue his goalscoring, there's a good chance Benzema will drive Madrid into the finals and maybe win the coveted trophy for them.

No player has scored a hat-trick against the Blues in a European competition until Benzema, which only goes to show how brilliant the Frenchman has been this season. Two stunning headers, along with an interception of a poor pass, saw Benzema score three goals to take the match ball home.

Edited by Diptanil Roy