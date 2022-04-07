"Such a waste of space", "Need to fu****ng go" - Chelsea fans slam 'awful' 28-year-old for disastrous display against Real Madrid

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to slam Romelu Lukaku's performance after he missed a golden chance in the team’s 3-1 Champions League quarter-final loss to Real Madrid.
The miss greatly infuriated the Chelsea fans and the club’s supporters took to Twitter to air their opinions about the Belgian. Here are a selection of some of the fan views:
The Blues fans and Lukaku have had a tense relationship since his ill-timed Sky Italia interview last year. He had openly spoken about wanting to stay back at Inter Milan amidst other controversial things. The striker has also been in poor form and has seen his starting berth occupied by the phenomenal Kai Havertz.
In fact, Havertz scored their sole goal against Madrid. On the night, Lukaku was poor, making only four touches in 27 minutes on the pitch, two of which were passes and two of which were off-target shots, including the missed opportunity.
The Blues fans will have every reason to be upset, with the Belgian being their club record signing yet failing to deliver. Lukaku will hope to respond with goals on the pitch as he continues to endure a tense second-debut season at Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid's Benzema bangs in three goals against Chelsea
Last month, it was Benzema's stunning 17-minute hat-trick that kicked Paris Saint-Germain out of the Champions League round of 16. Yesterday, the star scored a hat-trick across 25 minutes to give Real Madrid a significant victory over the Blues in the first-leg event at Stamford Bridge.
This has taken Benzema's current goalscoring record to 11 goals in just eight games, and the star still has the potential to score more in the second leg against the Blues. If he can continue his goalscoring, there's a good chance Benzema will drive Madrid into the finals and maybe win the coveted trophy for them.
No player has scored a hat-trick against the Blues in a European competition until Benzema, which only goes to show how brilliant the Frenchman has been this season. Two stunning headers, along with an interception of a poor pass, saw Benzema score three goals to take the match ball home.