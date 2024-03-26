"Suffered by being in a team that’s misfiring" - Graeme Souness urges Gareth Southgate to take Chelsea star to Euro 2024

Graeme Souness has insisted Chelsea star Raheem Sterling should be heading to the Euros with England this summer.

There are huge doubts over Sterling's participation at the European Championships in Germany. The Blues winger hasn't appeared for the Three Lions since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sterling, 29, was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for friendlies against Brazil (1-0 loss) and Belgium who they face tonight. He has encountered a frustrating season at Chelsea but has managed eight goals and 10 assists in 36 games across competitions.

The former Manchester City star was an undisputed starter for England two years ago. He was perhaps the Three Lions' best performer at Euro 2020, registering three goals and one assist in seven games as his nation finished runners-up.

Souness thinks Southgate will make a mistake if he leaves Sterling out of his Euro 2024 squad. The Liverpool legend alluded to the pacey attacker's speed and past performances on international duty (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Because of what he's done for England in the past, you take him to the Euros. The one thing defenders are absolutely terrified of is genuine pace. He's got that. I think he's suffered by being in a team that's misfiring."

Sterling's struggles this season have occurred amid a disappointing campaign for Chelsea as a collective. Mauricio Pochettino's men sit 11th in the Premier League and have lost 10 of 27 league games.

However, Cole Palmer, 21, has been able to shine despite his new club's dismal season. His stunning performances earned him a call-up to Southgate's squad ahead of the Euros and he's ahead of Sterling in the national team pecking order.

Paul Merson thinks Chelsea's Raheem Sterling has no chance of making England's squad for Euro 2024

Paul Merson (left) thinks Raheem Sterling will be left out.

Paul Merson sits on the opposite side of the fence regarding the debate over Sterling's potential participation at Euro 2024. The Arsenal icon feels the winger who's earned 82 caps is enduring a period of calamity.

Merson wrote for Sky Sports:

"Euro 2024 has gone for Raheem Sterling now. He's having one of those times as a forward where everything goes wrong. The more you try, the worse it gets. It's confidence."

Sterling drew the ire of the Stamford Bridge faithful on March 17. He was extremely wasteful in his Chelsea's 4-2 win against 10-man Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Merson added:

"The pressure is on at Chelsea and the fans are on his back. He could have a hat-trick the other day and we'd be here now saying how is he not in the squad?"

Sterling looks to be behind Palmer, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen in Southgate's right-wing thoughts. He'll need a stunning end to the season to have any hopes of making a return to England for the Euros.