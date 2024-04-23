"Sunday League level player", "Antony of Chelsea" - Fans slam Blues star following their 5-0 loss to Arsenal in PL fixture

Following their 5-0 loss to Arsenal on Tuesday, April 23, Chelsea fans took to social media to slam striker Nicolas Jackson, who had another disappointing outing.

With Cole Palmer missing due to illness, Jackson was the main goal-scoring in the Blues line-up. He had spurned huge chances to score in the Blues' FA Cup semifinal defeat to Manchester City at the weekend, and he continued in similar fashion against the Gunners.

Jackson's most presentable opportunity to score came in the 61st minute, but the striker's effort from inside the six-yard box was off target. The 22-year-old forward's output in front of goal was emblematic of the Chelsea's overall performance as they simply dwindled and stumbled against a stronger Arsenal side.

However, fans were very displeased with Jackson's display on the night, and they took to social media to criticize his performance.

"Nicolas Jackson must be one of the worst players in the prem," argued a fan.

"Nicolas Jackson is the Antony of Chelsea. LOL," another fan said.

"NICOLAS JACKSON is a good finisher, One day he will finish Chelsea Completely," a fan wrote.

"Nicolas Jackson is a Sunday league level player. I swear my grandma is 80 and she can score that," another fan noted in reference to the forward's miss.

"How on earth do Nicolas Jackson miss this ?? Like are you footballer at all ???" a fan said.

"And they sold Havertz to buy Nicolas Jackson," another fan laughed.

Here is a selection of their posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Chelsea falter in 5-0 loss to Arsenal

The Gunners started the London derby well with Leandro Trossard scoring in the fourth minute to put them ahead. The remainder of the first half was evenly balanced, with both sides spurning presentable opportunities to score.

However, Chelsea lost their way in the second half, conceding four goals in the space of 18 minutes. Ben White scored the second goal with 52 minutes on the clock and former Blues man Kai Havertz pushed the sword deeper just five minutes later.

Havertz scored their fourth goal in the 65th minute and then, another five minutes later, White made it 5-0 with a fortunately mis-placed cross. Arsenal currently sit at the top of the Premier League table, while their London counterparts dwindle in mid-table obscurity, chasing hopefully for a place in Europe.