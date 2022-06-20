"Sunset with her" - Lionel Messi posts stunning snap on Instagram with wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has posted a stunning picture of himself and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo enjoying the post-season.

Messi, 34, made a blockbuster move to PSG from Barcelona last summer that stunned the football world.

The legendary forward had been in Catalonia for 17 seasons and in that time became one of the greatest footballers on the planet.

Messi won four UEFA Champions Leagues, 10 La Liga titles and seven Copa del Rey trophies, among other honors during his time in Spain.

But the 34-year-old would end his storied relationship with Barcelona and head to the French capital on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

His debut season at the Parc des Princes has been a challenging one for the Argentinian star, managing 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances.

But he has perhaps not hit the heights that preceded him at Barcelona, adapting to a new league and a new environment.

It was during his time with Barca that he would marry his long-time partner Roccuzzo in June 2017.

The couple have been enjoying the off-season, with Messi sharing a beautiful snap of them on his Instagram with the caption:

"Sunset with her."

Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo found it difficult getting used to the change in scenery

Lionel Messi shocked the football world by joining PSG

Lionel Messi told TyC Sports that despite their children taking to the new adventure in Paris from the get-go, that wasn't the case for the couple:

"We always had that fear, that the children would have a hard time with the change. And it was the opposite. It was very easy, they adapted very quickly to school, to friends, day by day. For Antonela and me it was more difficult. I remember that the first day we took them to school was terrible. We both left crying. Saying what we are doing here, what happened. We didn't understand anything."

But the Argentine icon is vowing to get back to the electrifying form he had shown during his time at Barcelona come next season:

"Thinking about me, individually and what happened this year, I think about being able to reverse the situation, about not having the feeling of having changed clubs and that it didn't go well for me."

He concluded:

"I know that this year is going to be different, I'm already prepared for what's to come, I know the club, I know the city, I'm a little more comfortable with the dressing room, with my teammates and I know it's going to be different".

