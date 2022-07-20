"Super move, very positive outcome" - Jurgen Klopp comments on outgoing 26-year-old Liverpool player who joined European giants 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has wholeheartedly blessed Ben Davies’ move to Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, claiming that the transfer is “perfect for all parties” involved.

Davies joined Liverpool from Preston North End for a mere £1.6 million in February 2021 after the Reds suffered several injuries on the defensive front. But he made no competitive appearances for the Merseyside giants.

The 26-year-old centre-back was loaned out to Sheffield United last summer, with him making 21 league appearances for the Championship outfit.

Impressed with his performance at Sheffield, Rangers have lapped him up for a £4 million fee (via Fabrizio Romano) from the Reds on Tuesday (July 19), tying him down to a four-year deal.

When asked to comment on Davies’ transfer, Klopp called it a “positive outcome,” claiming that it was a smart purchase by Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

The German said (via HITC):

“Super move. Very positive outcome. Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure. As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet.

“It’s a smart piece of recruitment from Giovanni van Bronckhorst, to be honest. Perfect for all parties. He has himself an accomplished defender, who is entering his peak years and whose character is top drawer. We wish Ben nothing but the success he deserves and will be following from here as he goes on to make many achievements during the rest of his career.”

Selling Ben Davies was smart business from Liverpool

Liverpool spent just £1.6 million to sign Davies from Preston in February 2021 amid an injury crisis. However, Klopp first put his faith in loanee Ozan Kabak, picking him ahead of Davies.

When Kabak found himself on the sidelines, the former Borussia Dortmund coach turned to Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Davies then played a couple of pre-season games before being loaned out to Sheffield United.

As per ThisIsAnfield, Liverpool only paid £500,000 upfront to Preston in 2021, with the remaining £1.1 million subjected to add-ons, which presumably were not fulfilled.

Sheffield then paid the Merseyside giants £500,000 in loan fees in the 2021-22 season.

With Preston’s 20 percent sell-on fee deducted, the Anfield outfit have supposedly made a profit of £3.2 million with Davies' sale.

Considering Davies was not in Klopp’s plans, the transfer could be perceived as a massive win for the 19-time English champions.

