“Superb but you won’t hear it coz he is hated” – Chelsea fans demand ‘respect’ for one player after ‘amazing’ display against Southampton 

Chelsea fans have responded jubilantly to their emphatic 6-0 win over Southampton. One of the players whose performances garnered praise from the fans was Spanish full-back Marcos Alonso.

The defender returned from an extended injury lay-off to secure a clean sheet and the opening goal for Chelsea on the day. In response to the star's goal, the Stamford Bridge faithful took to Twitter to applaud him. Here is a selection of tweets from the fans:

Allan @cfc__dave11 Alonso has been superb but you won't hear it coz he is hated ...respect the lad Alonso has been superb but you won't hear it coz he is hated ...respect the lad

Gr33n Ch33f 🫠 @Ch33fer We should just put Alonso as a 9 and spam crosses at him We should just put Alonso as a 9 and spam crosses at him

Sirowenjnrpapi🤍 @owenjnrpapi Prime Alonso is back Prime Alonso is back

B.A.D @manwhaat Loftus cheek cooking from wingback, Alonso against Real is a no brainer Loftus cheek cooking from wingback, Alonso against Real is a no brainer

Max @BettKMax Marcos Alonso has been amazing today. Marcos Alonso has been amazing today.

Big ‘Yila @SHeyilaSnr Alonso must start on Tuesday Alonso must start on Tuesday

Azpi🐐⭐️⭐️ @CFC_Azpi Marcos Alonso looking in prime Conte form #SouChe Marcos Alonso looking in prime Conte form #SouChe

Alonso, however, is not one of the most popular footballers outside Chelsea fans due to some of his antics off the pitch. The Spaniard has a mixed reputation due to his involvement in a fatal car accident in 2016 that saw the star walk away with only light punishment.

Such unfortunate headlines attributed to the defender have raised the ire of football fans, and some Blues supporters believe it has led to Alonso not getting the respect he deserves.

However, it is not particularly easy to ask the public to forget Alonso’s actions. The player might have to do much more to win the support of fans across the world.

Timo Werner flourishes unexpectedly for Chelsea

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

The last time Timo Werner played well for the Blues, he scored a goal and aided the team with two assists against Luton Town in the FA Cup early in March. Prior to that, he managed a brace in the Champions League back in December, and this is how scattered Werner's good performances have been for the Blues.

The German has already spent two seasons at Stamford Bridge, but he has failed to find consistent form in the final third. Last season, he managed just 12 goals in 52 games, a shoddy average of one goal every four games. So far this campaign, the star has managed nine goals in 30 appearances, but his Premier League numbers have been worse: three goals in 16 games.

Bar his brace against Southampton, Werner had just one goal in 15 EPL games, one of the worst returns for a striker in the league this season. His two goals against the Saints aren't the norm, but the exception. Unless he can start taking his chances and scoring more goals, Werner will become an obscure Chelsea player again, only flourishing unexpectedly during every blue moon.

