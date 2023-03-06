Supercomputer makes bold top-four prediction involving Liverpool and Manchester United after Reds’ 7-0 win

A BettingExpert supercomputer has predicted the outcome of the Premier League top-four race following Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of Manchester United.

As reported by The Sun, Jurgen Klopp's side are still tipped to miss out on Champions League qualification as predicted by Supercomputer.

Liverpool absolutely destroyed their arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday (March 5) at Anfield to bolster their top-four hopes. Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah scored braces for the Reds while outgoing forward Roberto Firmino scored one from the bench.

Boffins and brainiacs over at bettingexpert have used a supercomputer to predict the outcome for the rest of the season.

It has predicted that Liverpool will miss out on the fourth spot and finish the season sixth in the table. They are currently fifth in the table with 42 points in 25 games and trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by three points with a game in hand.

The Anfield Wrap @TheAnfieldWrap ‍



One of the best let offs of the season and Gakpo watched it all unfold in front of him



This goal. Salah at this best, slaloming and the celebrations after Gakpo dinks itOne of the best let offs of the season and Gakpo watched it all unfold in front of him This goal. Salah at this best, slaloming and the celebrations after Gakpo dinks it 😮‍💨One of the best let offs of the season and Gakpo watched it all unfold in front of him https://t.co/VguttIECM6

Newcastle United are sixth in the Premier League table with 41 points in 24 games but the supercomputer has backed the Magpies to secure the fourth spot.

Spurs are likely to finish fifth according to the predictions, while Jurgen Klopp's side have been tipped to finish sixth.

The supercomputer takes into consideration things like xG and xA running a simulation 100,000 times to come up with the most likely scenarios.

As predicted, Manchester United are likely to finish third in the table, having occupied the third spot for several weeks now.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been tipped to beat Manchester City to win their first Premier League title in 19 years.

Brighton & Hove Albion are tipped to beat Brentford and Fulham for the seventh spot and secure UEFA Conference League qualification.

Chelsea have been tipped to finish 10th while Southampton, Everton, and Bournemouth have been tipped to get relegated.

Gary Neville names Liverpool's best player in 7-0 rout of Manchester United

Manchester United legend Gary Neville hailed Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah as the Reds thrashed his former club 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Neville, who was on co-commentator duty for the game on Sky Sports, said:

“He is the best player on the pitch, Mo Salah, in terms of quality. From the start of this game, he just looks different level.”

Mohamed Salah @MoSalah An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! https://t.co/aRR2n5Ss8l

Salah became Liverpool's record goalscorer in the Premier League, eclipsing Robbie Fowler, having scored 129 goals in the league.

The Egypt international scored twice and assisted twice as completely dominated the Manchester United backline.

Salah has now scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 games across competitions this season.

