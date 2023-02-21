Supercomputer makes interesting final league table prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester United after latest results

The 2022-23 season in the Premier League is still about 15 games away from its conclusion, but Supercomputer has already predicted the final standings, with Arsenal pipped to win the title.

Following a dip in form which saw them fail to win three consecutive top-flight matches, the Gunners bounced back in emphatic fashion by defeating Aston Villa 4-2 over the weekend.

It got them back into the league's top spot and opened up a two-point gap with reigning champions Manchester City, who dropped points at Nottingham.

After the latest round of results, bettingexpert and their prediction model BETSiE crunched the numbers before backing Arsenal to win the title this season with City coming in at second.

The Gunners haven't won the league since their epic 'Invincible' campaign in 2003-04 when Arsene Wenger's side went all 38 games unbeaten en route to winning their third Premier League crown. But almost two decades later, the title could just be heading back to the red half of north London.

Erik ten Hag's resurgent Manchester United, who've won eight of their past 11 league games, are predicted to finish third while high-flying Newcastle United will clinch the last Champions League spot, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who are set to come fifth.

Liverpool, who have blown hot and cold this season, are predicted to secure sixth place and clinch Europa League football, ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham.

The last of the traditional 'top six' Premier League sides, Chelsea, are predicted to come 10th following what's been an atrocious campaign for them despite heavy spending.

In fact, the Blues have made a staggering outlay of slightly over £540 million this season, and the supercomputer predicts there will be no European football next season at Stamford Bridge, a prospect that could prove very costly for them.

Arsenal close to ending a 19-year wait for the Premier League title

Arsenal are well on course to lift their first Premier League title since 2004 with only 15 games remaining into their campaign.

The Gunners have surpassed all expectations so far but aren't resting on their laurels as the club is currently aiming for nothing less than the trophy.

However, the going is set to get tough, with European football also set to get added to their already congested fixture list.

Fatigue will be a real concern for Mikel Arteta going into the final few weeks of the season and fans will be hoping the Spaniard has got a few tricks up his sleeve to get Arsenal through unscathed.

