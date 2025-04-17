Supercomputer predicts 2024/25 Champions League winners as Arsenal, PSG, Barcelona and Inter seal semi-final berths

Arsenal, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Inter have all made it to the semi-finals of the Champions League this season. Now, the Opta supercomputer podcast has predicted the winner of the competition, following a series of quarter-final clashes.

Inter beat Bayern Munich 4-3 on aggregate to send the Germans out, while Barcelona beat Borussia Dortmund in a 5-4 aggregate win to do the same. PSG got past Aston Villa, 5-4 on aggregate, while Arsenal clinched a 5-1 total over reigning champions Real Madrid.

According to the most recent Opta supercomputer forecast, the Gunners have become the new front-runners to win the Champions League. As they get ready to play PSG in the semi-finals, the north London club now have a 28.7% chance of winning their first-ever trophy in the competition.

PSG, on the other hand, have a 24% chance of winning the trophy. Still vying for their first Champions League trophy, Luis Enrique's team must defeat a revitalized Gunners squad led by Mikel Arteta.

Inter Milan are the runners-up from the previous season, and they are also subtly gaining ground. They will play Barca in the other semi-final and have a 25.5% chance of winning it all.

Barca have a 21.8% chance of winning the trophy as they complete the final four. The Catalan team have found attacking fluency under Hansi Flick, and they have scored an impressive 37 goals in the competition so far. Despite their low chances, the Blaugrana's sights will be on the Allianz Arena in Munich, which will host the final on May 31.

Barcelona abandon 22-year-old winger pursuit as Arsenal gain ground

Arsenal can now move forward in their pursuit of the Athletic Club winger after Barcelona withdrew from the race to sign Nico Williams. Sporting director Deco and others at the club were especially impressed by his impressive performances at Euro 2024, which put him on their radar for a while.

However, Barcelona have walked away despite their interest, due to tactical reassessments and financial considerations, according to Mundo Deportivo (via TEAMTalk). A move for Williams is no longer a top priority for sporting director Deco and manager Hansi Flick, who are content with their current wide options.

Arsenal now have a chance to lead the competition for the Spanish international as a result of this development. This summer, Mikel Arteta wants to bolster his team at a number of positions, and the left wing is at the top of his list. The Gunners have already begun talks with Williams' representatives and are able to meet his €58 million release clause.

It won't be easy to sign him, though. Williams is thinking about signing a lifetime contract extension with Athletic Club, which would raise his release clause considerably. In order to entice the 22-year-old to leave Bilbao and join the Premier League, the Gunners must present a compelling financial package and a clear sporting project.

