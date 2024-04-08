Supercomputer predicts who among Arsenal, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Man City and PSG will win Champions League

A supercomputer from Opta has predicted that Manchester City are the favourites to win the UEFa Champions League ahead of the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, Barcelona and others.

The last eight of the competition is set to begin and there are some blockbuster games in line. Arsenal vs Bayern Munich, Real Madrid vs Manchester City, Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund and PSG vs Barcelona are the four quarterfinals.

According to Opta, Los Rojiblancos have the least chance to win the competition, only 5%. Bayern Munich, 16 points off the Bundesliga summit, are given only a 6.2% chance of winning the UCL. Their Bundesliga rivals, Borussia Dortmund, have an 8.3% chance.

Barcelona, the reigning Spanish champions, have a 9% chance to win the title. Xavi's side, though, have a 43% chance of beating Paris Saint-Germain in the last-eight.

Arsenal are given a 13.6% chance to become the second London team, after Chelsea, to win the UCL. They are the favourites to beat Bayern and proceed to the semis with a 58.5% chance.

PSG have a 14.7% chance of winning the competition, while 14-time winners Real Madrid have a 15% chance. Los Blancos are the underdogs to beat defending champions Manchester City in the quarters and are given a 40% chance.

The holders are the favourites to retain their title, as per the survey. Pep Guardiola's side are given a 28.3% chance to win the competition once again this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on absence of away fans for Bayern Munich Champions League clash

Bayern fans have been banned from attending the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg at the Emirates after their misconduct in the Round of 16 against Napoli.

Hence, Arsenal will have a stadium packed with their own fans. The tie is also the Gunners' first quarterfinal appearance in the UCL since 2010. Manager Mikel Arteta has reflected on the situation, telling the media (via the Gunners' website):

"A lot of passion and emotion. We haven't had this opportunity for 15 years, so that tells you how special this night is going to be for us, so we're going to have to put everything into every ball to make it happen."

Bayern have previously been a nightmarish opposition for Arsenal to face in the Champions League. The Premier League side, though, are a lot better and tougher version of their previous self, so a much different contest could be in hand.

