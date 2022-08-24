Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham will finish in the Premier League after Manchester United's win against Liverpool 

Using betting market analysis, a supercomputer has predicted where all the Premier League biggies, such as Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Liverpool will finish this season.

Manchester United secured an encouraging 2-1 win over Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Premier League matchday three at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). New United boss Erik ten Hag may finally have a competitive win under his belt, but it has not been enough for the supercomputer to hand them a top-four finish.

According to The Sun, the supercomputer has predicted Manchester United to miss out on Champions League football for the second consecutive season. Predicting them to finish in sixth place, the supercomputer has claimed that they are least likely to secure a top-four finish this season, giving them 9/2 betting odds.

As per the data collected by betting app SBK, Manchester City are set to retain their championship (3/8), with Liverpool once again finishing second (9/1 to win the title). Arsenal, who finished fifth last season, have emerged as an unlikely title contender in third place, with the supercomputer giving them 12/1 odds to win the Premier League.

Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are in fourth and fifth postitions, respectively, in the supercomputer’s rankings. Spurs have been given 5/8 odds for a top-four finish while Chelsea have gotten 5/6.

Bitter London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea find themselves on the opposite ends of the spectrum

Last season, Thomas Tuchel’s Blues were a class above Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the Premier League. Their football was drab at times, but they somehow managed to get the results they needed to be in a comfortable position. The story's changed drastically in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Having made some clinical signings, Arsenal have become considerably stronger than they were last season. Marquee signing Gabriel Jesus has been firing on all cylinders (2 goals and 3 assists) and there is a sense of urgency and optimism about their play. The north Londoners have won all three of their Premier League fixtures so far and currently sit at the top of the table. If they can keep this up, they should not have much trouble securing Champions League football for next season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are yet to find their footing. They started with a narrow 1-0 win against Everton and followed it up with an entertaining 2-2 draw with Spurs. On matchday three, all their shortcomings came to the fore, with them succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against Leeds United.

Tuchel, who sees his team in 12th place with four points after three matches, has his work cut out for him. Unless he manages to steady his ship, they could be in for an embarrassment when they square off against the Gunners in their highly-anticipated London derby on November 5.

