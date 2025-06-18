Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will finish in 2025-26 Premier League season

A supercomputer has predicted how the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2025-26 season, with interesting predictions for Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea. The league officially released the list of fixtures for the season, which will commence on August 15th 2025, earlier today.

A report from GIVEMESPORT has revealed the results of a prediction from a supercomputer based on the fixture list of each team. The computer has predicted that Arne Slot's Liverpool will retain the league title this season while Manchester City will finish three points behind in second place.

Arsenal have interestingly been predicted to fail to secure second-place after three successive second-place finishes in the last three seasons. The computer predicted that Mikel Arteta's side will finish third, with Unai Emery's Aston Villa rounding off the top four.

Chelsea have been predicted to miss out on a UEFA Champions League place in the 2025-26 season with a sixth-placed finish, two places worse off from their 2024-25 finish. The computer has predicted that Manchester United will improve marginally and finish 14th, one place above their 2024-25 position.

Liverpool have lost one of their key contributors of the last few years, Trent Alexander-Arnold, to Real Madrid this summer. They have, however, signed Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement and are set to break the British transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Reds finished the 2024-25 season on 84 points, ten ahead of Arsenal in second place, after they eased off in their final games of the season. They have been predicted to finish the 2025-26 season with two points less but retain their title. They will begin the new season with the visit of Bournemouth on August 15th.

Liverpool keen to land striker in record-breaking transfer: Reports

Liverpool are keen to secure the signature of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak in a blockbuster switch this summer, as per reports. The Reds are keen on strengthening their squad for the 2025-26 season, and their plans include to sign a top-level striker.

GIVEMESPORT reports that Arne Slot's side remain keen on Isak and are prepared to lodge a bid worth £100 million plus add-ons for the striker. They believe the striker is the best in the world and are prepared to pursue the deal if he genuinely becomes available this summer.

The Reds are prepared to sanction an exit for Darwin Nunez, leaving room for the addition of another striker to their squad. They plan to replace him with the 25-year-old Isak once they complete deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez in what is shaping up to be a busy summer.

