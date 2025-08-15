Supercomputer predicts where Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United will finish in 2025-26 Premier League season

Liverpool have been backed to retain the Premier League title, with the Opta supercomputer predicting a top 4 finish for Chelsea and Arsenal, while Manchester United miss out. All promoted sides have been touted to be the relegated sides at the end of the season.Sky Sports have released the Opta supercomputer prediction for the 2025/26 season, which sees Liverpool stay at the top with 73.33 expected points. Last season's Top 6 remain intact, predicting Arsenal to finish second, less than 2 points ahead of Manchester City, while Chelsea sit comfortably in 4th.Newcastle United and Aston Villa are separated by 0.03 expected points in the Opta prediction, pointing at another thrilling end to the season for the two clubs. Crystal Palace, Brighton &amp; Hove Albion, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest complete the Top 10.Last season's underperformers, Manchester United and Tottenham, are predicted to have another poor season. The Red Devils have an expected points tally of 49, which helps them finish 12th, while Spurs finish just three places above last season at 14th with 47.Burnley, Leeds United, and Sunderland got promoted from the Championship last season, and Opta's prediction has them going straight back down. Wolves and West Ham are predicted to finish just above the relegation zone.Liverpool manager snubs Arsenal and Manchester United; names Chelsea as title challengersLiverpool manager Arne Slot spoke to talkSPORT earlier this week and claimed that Chelsea should have won the Premier League title last season. He believes that they will be the title challengers this season, ahead of Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City.He said:&quot;I expected them to win last season already. The amount of quality they have and they were there at the start of the season. They were in [the title race] after 10 games. They were still there [in December]. Squad depth, quality, they have a very good manager as well, and I think they've shown this by winning the trophies they won last season.&quot;&quot;It was good for us that they also had a period last season where they struggled and that's why they couldn't compete till the end for the league title. But now they're strengthening the team again, so a team that's, in my opinion, one of the ones that are going to challenge for a league title.&quot;Liverpool kick off the Premier League season on Friday, August 15 with a home clash against AFC Bournemouth. Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the opening match of the season, while Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.