Supercomputer predicts Arsenal position at the end of the season amid top 4 battle with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United

Supercomputers of FiveThirtyEight, as reported by Sussex Express, have predicted where Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur will finish in the league this season.

According to the report, Manchester City will hold on to their position as the champions of England, with Liverpool finishing second.

The Gunners, who have had an impressive start to their Premier League campaign, are expected to end the season in third spot as per the report.

Arsenal are on 18 points after seven league games so far this season. Mikel Arteta's men are predicted to be followed by Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in the league table.

The Gunners won against Brentford in their last Premier League game on Sept. 18. They next face their arch-rivals Tottenham in the north-London derby on Oct. 1.

Arsenal star compared to Manchester City's Jack Grealish

Ethan Nwaneri made Premier League history when he took the field for the Gunners against Brentford. The 15-year-old became the youngest ever player to play in the Premier League.

On Football Insider, former Rangers and Scotland national team manager Alex McLeish compared the 15-year-old to Manchester City's record-signing Jack Grealish. He said:

“Arsenal made a statement about the good young players they have. To have a young guy coming through, I had Jack Grealish on my bench, funnily enough against Arsenal, when I was at Villa and I think he was 15 and a half."

However, McLeish didn't field Grealish like Arteta did with Nwaneri. He continued:

“A real veteran. I was never quite able to get him into the fray. It’s great to see, the faith Arteta has given, it has given the platform to a lot of young players.''

He further lauded the Spanish manager for the work he has done for the club, turning it into a formidable force in the Premier League. He added:

"Fans identify with that. Arteta has come through this period where critics were on his back and for him to get to this level where they are top of the league with guys like Saka playing at a much better level and he is able to give these debuts, and they could have the next Grealish. Great stuff.”

